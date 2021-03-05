Listen to Alanis Morissettes's original demo for 'Predator'

Alanis Morissette as released her original demo version of the song, “Predator”. Check it out above.

The track was originally written for Jagged Little Pill The Musical and is featured in the show and on the official musical soundtrack, performed by Kathryn Gallagher and the cast. The lyrics were written by Alanis Morissette and the music for the song was written by Alanis Morissette and Michael Farrell.

Jagged Little Pill The Musical was recently nominated for the most Tony Awards this season, with an astounding 15 nominations including “Best Musical.”