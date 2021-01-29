AmericanaFest UK 2021 review

There's a lengthy and probably fruitless conversation to be had about virtual gigs and what will happen when, and it is when, the world gets back to normal. And in the week that the PRS For Music made themselves very unpopular with their customers, The Americana Music Association (AMA) UK transported their annual AmericanaFest UK from the freezing cold January streets of Hackney to the warmth of living rooms, bedrooms, spare rooms, and kitchens of the world. And a few minor technical glitches aside the AMA UK really did set the standard that future virtual events will be judged by.

Enough of the technology and background, who were the highlights... Tuesday on The Music Venue Trust Stage was dominated by the whistlestop tour of Thirty Tigers roster with their #Storytellers Showcase. Opening with a perfectly placed 'Overseas' from Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, the list of Thirty Tiger artists was impressive, with banter, questions, and lively chatter ahead of each song with "hosts" for the showcase, Emily Barker and newly crowned, double AMA UK Award-winning Robert Vincent. Consummate songwriter Brent Cobb performed from a vocal booth, The Mavericks delighted with their banter then went full band, Diana Demuth sat alone and belted out some stunning vocals, Tre Burt sang from his doorstep (or what looked like his doorstep), and Lucero took to their studio.

Lucero

The lead-in to that showcase were maybe less showy, but no less quality as Lauren Housley, Our Man In The Field, and Ruthie Collins eased the show to life. The stand-out performance of the opening night was from the wonderful Katie Pruitt, as she sat, bookended by her band, and sang with her glorious voice some of the best lyrics of the evening. If you're not already familiar with her then you need to acquaint yourself immediately. It'd be remiss to mention the Hackney Venues Stage but TDF didn't spend much time in that side of the room.

Katie Pruitt

Wednesday on the Music Venue Trust stage opened strongly with the offbeat country of Judy Blank and the UK Americana of The Hanging Stars, who might well have been performing from a pub. An acoustic blues-rock masterclass from the living room of Larkin Poe was a highlight, a charming set from Grant Lee Philips, a beautiful twenty minutes from Michaela Anne, playing songs from her excellent Desert Dove, was followed by Karen Jonas, live from what appeared to be a barn, scything her way through songs from 2020's excellent The Southwest Sky and Other Songs, before Kyshona rounded the night off playing in The Wild Ponies back garden during a pretty blustery gale. Her Listen record is one of our favourites of 2020, so hearing those songs live was a delight.

Larkin Poe

The Hackney Venue Stage got a few more TDF eyeballs on Wednesday with the lovely Megan O'Neill kicking things off, a great chilled out set from Logan Ledger and a secret set from, you guessed it, The Secret Sisters showing off their unbelievable harmonies. The real highlight though was the Come Hear NC/Visit NC [Ed - the NC being North Carolina] showcase where one of our favourite artists Rissi Palmer kicked things off with a great acoustic/acapella song, the Twitter warriors of American Aquarium delivered their song from a church, while Jim Lauderdale just exuded class.

Overall the festival can be classed as a roaring success. A great selection of bands, a good pace to the sets, mainly tech gremlin free, and a genuine sense of community in the "group chat" available on the site meant that this was as close as the AMA UK could have hoped to get to their real life in the flesh festival. Bravo. Well done. And let's hope they never have to do it like this again.

To find out more about the AMA UK check out their website.