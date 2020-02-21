"When we toured with Jack White, he told me my hair looked nice" We chat with Peggy Sue

On the eve of the release of their first album in over six years we had the chance to ask a few questions of Katy from Peggy Sue. So we did.

Hey Katy, how are you? And what have you been up to today?

I'm great. I’ve both been at work today at our day-jobs and sneakily getting stuff ready for the album to come out while no-one is looking.

Where are you right now?

In my living room in London thinking about how many episodes of Sex Education I can watch on Netflix before bed.

Tell us something about you that we don't know.

When we toured with Jack White, one night before our show he told me my hair looked nice. (an in no way at all humble brag)

What can you tell us about Vices, in two sentences?

It’s a surf-garage-indie-rock-doo-wop album about all the good stuff that isn’t very good for you – staying up dancing until 5am, being a sucker for love, flirting with your ex, etc.

Nice work with that description. It’s been a few years since your last album, what was it that kick-started making Vices?

We were actually working away at it quietly in the background for a lot of that time, but the thing that helped us finish it and get it out into the world was doing a tour with La Luz in 2018 and remembering that being in a band is the best.

What’s the biggest change in the two of you in the time that’s passed since Choir Of Echoes?

It’s probably not in the two of us but for the band it’s that Olly, who was our drummer for about 6-7 years left us for the much more impressive (and financially smart) world of carpentry, which he is now absolutely winning. It has meant the sound and the band itself is inevitably transformed. Our friend Dan Blackett from Landshapes played drums on the record and also helped massively with recording and mixing, and that’s definitely helped make the new record what it is.

What’s the key to writing a damn good song?

Heartbreak, one clever line and about two chords.

Obviously there’s a lot of talk about equality in general at the moment, what’s your experience of being treated differently as a woman in your industry?

I honestly don’t think we’ll ever know whether we have been treated differently as a band because we are women, there are moments when it definitely feels that way, but I will say that some really brilliant female friends of ours are no longer working in the music industry because of some big cultural problems there and I hope there will be a reckoning about that very soon.

Have you noticed a difference at all in the last 12 or so months?

I think we’re a little sheltered from it now, because we exist in a beautiful feminist bubble with the thirty women in Deep Throat Choir but yes. There have always been amazing efforts to highlight and balance out the inequality in music – like Ladyfest and She Shreds magazine – but more awesome women are standing up and being outspoken about their shitty experiences and it seems like they are getting more of the attention they deserve.

You’re touring early next month, what can you tell us about that?

Yes! We’ve formed a new supergroup with some of buddies – Ben Gregory from GRIP TIGHT on bass, Zara Toppin for Deep Throat Choir on drums and Tristram Brawtree on totally excessive extra guitar. We’re playing everything on Vices - even the loud fast ones that are a bit too fast and loud currently - and some older stuff. I’ve also got exactly one dance move that I’ll be showing off every night.

What’s the best thing about playing live?

The glory.

And what’s the biggest pain in the arse about touring?

The smell of a venue at 4pm.

(laughs) That is so true! What inspires you?

All the weird and wonderful projects that the girls in Deep Throat Choir do – it makes me realise how much bigger music is and want to learn new tricks.

What kind of music do you listen to in your spare time?

All of the playlists that I have supposedly made for other people that are really just for me.

If you could recommend one artist to hear this week, who would it be?

Florist if you’re very blue. Hovvdy if you’re just a bit blue.

What’s the question we should have asked you today but haven’t?

You should have asked whether it’s all worth it...

Finally, how do you take your coffee?

With so much milk that other people are horrified.

You can find out more about Peggy Sue, including their tour dates, on their website. They also have social media.

Twitter | Facebook