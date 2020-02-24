"We wrote it in 45 minutes and somehow it got cut twice by both Morgan Wallen and Lee Brice" Introducing at C2C: Austin Jenckes

Hey Austin, how the devil are you?

Doing great! Hope all is well with you!!

What have you been up to today, and where are you right now?

Just got done writing and I’m headed to another session in a bit. Right now I’m eating chicken at a place called Calypso in Nashville.

Tell us something about you that we don't know.

I used to be on a competitive unicycling team when I was in elementary school. I still ride from time to time.

So first real question, this is your first C2C, what have you heard about it?

I have heard that C2C is one of the coolest festivals out there. From my last trip till now I have had a lot of comments and questions about whether or not I’ll be at the festival so it makes it that much more exciting to be a part of it.

You played a couple of shows in the UK last year, what was your favourite thing about our fine but rainy country?

It reminds me of home. I’m no stranger to the rain and just in the little time I’ve spent in the UK I’ve found that it feels very familiar to me. My favorite thing are the buildings and the cars. I love looking around and wandering the streets and imagining what my life would be like if I lived there. There’s some magic in the air that you don’t find everywhere.

‘American Nights’ is one of my favourite tracks, what can you tell me about that song?

We wrote it in 45 minutes and somehow it got cut twice by both Morgan Wallen and Lee Brice. I put my recording out after they did and it’s just one of those songs that never gets old to play and sing.

You sing with Lori McKenna on ‘Fat Kid’, how did that come about?

My roommate went on a writing trip to Lori’s house and he sent the first recording of Lori singing it. I love her music and the song just sounded like it was written directly at me. That’s never happened to me before and I decided to start singing it at my shows. The day we recorded the vocals was the first time I got to meet Lori. It was a very special moment for me and I feel lucky to have had the opportunity to work with her.

Obviously there’s a lot of talk about equality in general at the moment, what’s your view on how we get a better representation of diversity in music?

Music is the glue that connects us all together in life. If there isn’t room in music for everyone then there is a much bigger problem going on. I don’t think there should be any boundaries in music, but I see hear and feel those boundaries every day and I learn more about them in hopes that I can break them. I think that’s really what we are all trying to do as musicians.

You’re playing the Opry again, what’s so special about playing there?

I’m playing the Opry tomorrow night! It’ll be my fifth time, and I’m still nervous haha. It’s just a special place from the band to the stage crew to the audience, I’ve never played anywhere quite like it. My favorite part is that it can feel as big and wide or as zoomed in and intimate as you want it to. One minute you could be rocking out with a 12 piece band and then the next you could be hearing a pin drop on a stage that so many great artists have played on. It’s an amazing experience.

Who (or what) inspires you?

People. I love hearing stories about how people overcame their fears or where they come from or what they believe. I’m also inspired by my fellow artists and songwriters in Nashville. There’s something about being around other artists, especially live performances that gets me fired up.

Who’s music do you listen to in your spare time?

Over the last five years my favorites have been Foy Vance, John Moreland, Bon Iver, Needtobreathe, and Travis Meadows.

If you could recommend one artist to hear this week, who would it be?

Patrick Droney

What’s the question we should have asked you today but haven’t?

What’s your favorite food? ANSWER - all of them.

Finally, how do you take your coffee?

Ahhhh you got me. Haha. I take it black.

