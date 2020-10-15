“I hope as a band we continue experimenting, and always give our fan base something new and refreshing.” We chat with the band Cannons

LA-based trio Cannons say they’ve been told their hazy, lush and hypnotic sound is great for driving, a dramatic movie scene or for setting a mood. But when the band was planning a new video for their hit, ‘Fire For You,’ they went in a completely different direction: roller skating.

In the video, Ryan Clapham (guitar), Michelle Joy (vocals) and Paul Davis (drums and keys) perform while skaters slowly glide around them, and they're all illuminated by disco-ball lights.

“It was cool because he took all of the things that we like: esthetics, movies, colors, etc." and added them to the video, Joy told us; talking about director Ryan Rundle, who helped create a video that matches their music. Before filming at Moonlight Rollerway near Los Angeles, Rundle asked the band to create a mood board for the song, which features a chill guitar groove; dreamy, achy vocals; and an electro-pop beat.

“It was the first time we ever did a music video where we sat down with somebody and they had a conversation with us about what our music evokes, what we think about when we are writing music," Clapham said. "We thought, isn’t this perfect roller skating music? [Rundle] was able to take our idea and make it into a reality, and it was fun."

‘Fire For You’ was initially released on Cannons’ 2019 album Shadows, but the song only started to gain traction this spring after being featured in a pivotal episode of Netflix’s Never Have I Ever. Since then, the video has garnered more than 10 million streams and soared to the #1 position on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top TV Songs Chart. The industry, too, took notice: Cannons recently signed with Columbia Records and are planning a new album.

Like so many of the band’s other songs, ‘Fire For You’ is layered with elements of alternative and indie rock, electronica, disco and 80’s funk, something Clapham embraces. “It’s a really big compliment to be called ‘genre-bending.’ I love so many styles of music. I hope as a band we continue experimenting, and always give our fan base something new and refreshing.”

In addition to the roller rink scenes, the video follows a broken-hearted runaway bride (Joy) fleeing the altar with her best men (bandmates Clapham and Davis) and seeking comfort out on the town -- a storyline that is reflective of their close relationship.

“When we were working on that song I was going through a breakup,” Joy said. “Paul and Ryan both helped me through it. And that kind of just happens in the music video, too.”

Clapham, 37, and Davis, 35, met about 30 years ago, when they lived across the street from each other. They spent their teen years playing and writing music in Davis’s garage, later moving into the same apartment complex and continuing to try and start a band. “We realized that we couldn’t sing, and we desperately needed a good vocalist, a really strong front person,” Clapham explained.

Then they met Joy, 31, a transplant from south Florida, via online ads in 2013. The connection was almost instant. “When I heard Michelle’s voice for the first time with our music, I really really felt something,” Clapham said. “It suits the music very well because it’s got this chill, ethereal kind of vibe.”

