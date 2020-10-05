"We have a trust that can’t break." We chat with Swedish pop duo JUNG about their new music and brotherly love.

Swedish brothers Tom and Henrik Ljungqvist were exposed to a smorgasbord of classic pop from an early age. Their music lessons came from sources including Radiohead, Bob Dylan, Daft Punk and DJ Shadow to Join Mitchell, Jackson Brown, The Beatles. Now writing and performing together as the pop duo JUNG, the brothers heavily rely on their influences to create their own brand of what they call “melancholic euphoria.”

JUNG’s recently released singles ‘Polar Bears’ and ‘Nobody Knows’ both have upbeat melodies infused with vocal harmonies reminiscent of the Bee Gees, also a literal band of brothers. The singles, which are laced with timely social messaging, follow JUNG's well-received 2019 debut album, Dreamers. We caught up with the brothers to chat about their new music and what it’s like to work with family.

Hi Tom and Henrik! How are you?

Hey all good with us! Hope you too?



Great, thanks! Where are you and what have you been up to today?

We’re in Stockholm right now, and we're working on new music!

Please introduce yourself to our readers.

Well, for starters we are brothers. Born and raised in Sweden and currently living our dream: getting to create songs day in and day out.

Who is the older brother? What is it like to to be siblings and work together?

Tom is the youngest. Of course, it’s always a thin line when we are hanging. Is it Henrik the big brother, the friend or the colleague who has an objection, etc? However it’s quite nice and effective working together, we can be brutally honest with each other, and not be afraid to hurt one’s feelings. We have a trust that can’t break.

Are there other members of your family who are musicians?

Mom plays the piano and has written a few songs down the years. Nothing that’s been published though… yet…

Let’s talk about ‘Polar Bears’ your just-released song! While sounding quite upbeat and poppy, the lyrics contemplate a bleak future. What was your inspiration for writing it?

We wrote it two years ago, as a sort of sequel to our song ’Wasteland'. We pictured a future not too far away where the apocalypse, AI and extreme weather conditions had erased humanity and the only ones left were two people who ask themselves if the world ever is going to be the same again and ”Are we ever gonna dance again?”

We wanted to write about something specific, a unique situation that we hadn’t heard in a song before. I mean it’s quite a strange situation being the only two left on earth and asking "Would you have chosen me if it wasn’t for these circumstances?"

Please talk about your writing process. How are you inspired? How do you put songs together? Does one of you write lyrics and the other write music? Or is everything collaborative?

It differs from song to song. Sometimes we write on our own, other times just the two of us or in session with other songwriters and producers. Every now and then you are lucky and write a whole song in 10 minutes on your guitar or piano in the middle of the night while other times the music evolves very slowly through different ideas that take a long time to finalize. But we usually like writing songs at the same time as we’re producing them. We have found that sounds can really get you going melodically and lyrically and the other way around so we think it’s fun to play around with the production and writing simultaneously.

You also released ‘Nobody Knows’ earlier this summer. The positive lyrics seem very timely considering all of the unanswered questions everyone is facing this year. Was this song written as a response to life in 2020?

Funny you asked. This song was also pre-2020. But perhaps it fits these times well.. and maybe there are questions in there that we always have and will feel a need to reflect on.

Please talk about the fun video. Both of you get to show off some quirky dance moves in outer space!

Haha yes!! Finally! We get to go to space AND dance! Dreams come true! We wanted to make a video on our own and we wanted it to feel kind of low budget but still retro and chill. So why not pursue every child's dream and become a dancing astronaut?

What’s next for you guys?

We are working on a couple of EPs that are attached to each other. We want to give our fans the ultimate JUNG experience so there are a lot of songs in the making and new music being released very soon!

What is your 'Desert Island Song'? The one song that you can play on repeat and never get sick of.

Oh, tricky question. I think we have a few actually. But they differ from time to time. But if we have to choose one Coldplay's 'The Scientist' is a classic. Always has been. Always will be.

Finally, is there a question I should have asked you today but haven’t?

Well, if you wonder what Henrik’s favorite [meal] is, and what is the only thing he ate when we were growing up (Mom had to make a special dish just for him every evening --haha!), it’s the Swedish version of fish and chips. Good to know if you ever end up taking him for lunch or so!

To find out more about JUNG, you should check out their official website, or follow their socials: Facebook, Instagram