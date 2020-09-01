"We chose the songs that felt the most impactful, evoked the strongest emotional response. It’s a matter of trusting your intuition" We chat with Evangeline Gentle

Hey Evangeline, how the devil are you doing?

I’m doing devilishly well under the current global circumstances. Myself and my loved ones have been in good health, and that’s the most important thing to me right now.

Where are you right now? And what have you been up to today?

I’m at the Sonic Unyon Records office in Hamilton, Ontario celebrating album release day with classic Canadian Tim Hortons donuts and coffee. Today’s agenda includes celebratory tacos and roller skating (social distancing of course).

Introduce yourself to our readers.

My name is Evangeline Gentle and I’m a folk-pop singer-songwriter! I’m 23 years old and was born on the Northeast coast of Scotland before moving to Canada at age 11. I've been writing songs since I was 12 and just released my debut self-titled album today. When I’m not making music, I’m a barber.

Congrats on your new album! What can you tell me about Evangeline Gentle in two sentences?

Evangeline Gentle was written over the course of three years and chronicles some of my most major coming-of-age experiences. It’s about staying soft in a world that can harden us, and the pursuit of being “good and guided by the heart”.

Boring question I know, but how come you went self-titled?

Because the songs were written over such a long period of time, there wasn’t one song or one lyric that stood out to me as representative of the album as a whole. It feels more like a vulnerable all-cards-on-the-table introduction to me, so my name felt apt. Reviews keep using the word eponymous to describe the album so I must have had the right idea.

‘Sundays’ is a cracking song, what’s the story to that?

When I first started 'Sunday'”, I thought it was a throwaway song. I played what I had written of it for Jim Bryson who produced the album, and he said, “Wait a second — you need to finish that.” So I wrote another verse in his kitchen while getting a glass of water, and then the chorus a couple of hours later. The song was basically finished in an afternoon. It’s the best when songs just reveal themselves like that - you know they’re special when that happens. That was the most collaborative song on the album.

What was the first song you wrote for the album, and what’s the story to its writing?

'Even If' is the first song I wrote for the record and is indicative both of the place I was in when I began this journey and how transformational the process of making this album has been for me. 'Even If' is about confronting self-sabotaging habits during bouts of depression. The last song written for the record was likely 'Good and Guided', an incredibly hopeful song about being guided by the heart. A lot changes between 19 and 21. I grew up and my perspectives shifted.

How did you go about writing and choosing which songs to record for the album?

As I mentioned before, it took me three years to write and record all of the songs. I’d visit Jim Bryson’s studio, sit down on the couch with his 1947 Martin Acoustic guitar and play him anything I’d written since the last time I'd visited. We chose the songs that felt the most impactful, evoked the strongest emotional response. It’s a matter of trusting your intuition.

As you've mentioned, it’s produced by Jim Bryson who just produced the excellent new album from Kathleen Edwards, how did you come to work with Jim?

I was 19 when I met Jim. I was the opener for a band he was playing guitar with. After my set, he approached me and did something he says he’s never done before and asked if he could work with me on my songs. That was probably foreshadowing how harmonious our collaboration would be. He understands me musically extremely well.

When was the last time you were starstruck?

My favourite band of all time are The Chicks, formerly known as the Dixie Chicks. I taught myself how to play guitar using a songbook for their record Taking The Long Way when I was 11/12. I had a Chicks-themed 12th birthday party. The lead singer followed me on Instagram in June and told me I have a beautiful voice. I basically screamed, died, went to heaven, came back to life and called everyone I know to tell them about it. Starstruck is an understatement.

Social media, is it a pain in the butt for artists, or a valuable tool for connecting with fans?

I'd say both. There are good and bad aspects to everything, and social media is certainly not an exception to the rule. I’m grateful for the connection social media has afforded me throughout this pandemic. Live-streaming concerts have definitely taken the edge off of not being able to tour.

Have you learnt any new skill over these last few crazy months?

I started learning a bit of Scottish-Gaelic using Duolingo. I can say quite a few things now. I've also been playing guitar as much as I can.

If you could recommend one song to hear this week, what would it be?

'Jump Rope Gazers' by The Beths. Absolutely fantastic band from New Zealand. I’m obsessed with their latest release.

What’s the question we should have asked you today but haven’t?

Well, I get asked a lot if my name is a stage name and the answer is no. When my parents named me Evangeline my mother’s midwife told her with a name like that I was destined to be a performer. So I guess I was named with the stage in mind!

Finally, how do you take your coffee?

Depends. Black espresso/Americano. “Drip coffee” I take regular (Canadian-speak for one cream, one sugar).

Find out more about Evangeline at her official website, or follow her on Twitter and Facebook.