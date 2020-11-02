"People are often surprised that I’m from Orange County and not the South, there has been such great music history from my home state that I wanted to shine a little light and love on" Introducing Victoria Bailey

Hey Victoria, thanks for answering some questions for us!

Thanks so much for having me!

So, how the heck are you?

Doing pretty good, thanks! Feeling blessed to be healthy and happy during such a wild time… 2020 sure is a whirlwind, but there have been some really sweet moments along the bumpy road, too!

Where are you right now? And what have you been up to today?

I am currently in my little studio apartment. It’s been nice to be here so much lately, to get to work on creative things and to read a lot more than I usually have time for. This morning, I was out on the trail riding my horse, Weasley, and now I'm doing a bit of Halloween crafts! Wish ya’ll could see my spooky staircase!

Sounds fund! Introduce yourself to our readers.

My name is Victoria Bailey, and I am a country singer-songwriter, horse rider, ramen-lover, dog owner, half Puerto-Rican cowgirl from California!

What can you tell us about Jesus, Red Wine & Patsy Cline in two sentences?

This is my debut, full-length, country album, and I’m SO excited to have it out in the world. These nine songs are such a big piece of my heart, and they really sum me up in song form.

One of my favourites is ‘Skid Row’, tell me about that song.

Thank you! 'Skid Row' is my ode to the country music and legends that came out of Bakersfield, CA. This song was super important for me to include on the album because people are often surprised that I’m from Orange County and not the South, yet there has been such great music history that came out my home state that I wanted to shine a little light and love on.

I also love the opening track ‘Honky Tonk Women’, can you talk to me about the background to that song?

Thanks so much. This is my favorite one off the record for sure. It was the start of it actually. The album title is the beginning of the second verse in this song, which goes, “I want Jesus, Red Wine & Patsy Cline,” and that just really sums up the album as a whole and what is precious to me… the good Lord, a good glass of wine, and GOOD country music.

How do you go about writing and choosing which songs to record?

This is never really something I plan out. I feel like the songs that have come to me over time were meant for that specific moment and chapter in my life, if that makes sense. For example, these tracks on Jesus, Red Wine & Patsy Cline really map out my dreams, desires, life stories, and experiences, and I feel like they all play an important role on my first album and introduction of myself musically to the world.

Generally these days, success is measured in YouTube views and Spotify streams, what does success look like to you?

Success, to me, is truly just the happiness in performing and having those experiences on stage and traveling for my music. Of course, having people streaming these songs too is so amazing, and it's really cool to see people listening in all parts of the world, but nothing beats the connection in a room playing my songs live. Whether that's in our little local honky-tonk bar with three people in the tiny room listening and drinking beer, or at a full-on stage show with my band, it all truly feels like a dream come true.

Can you tell us the best and the worst thing about your hometown?

Hmm... the best is the weather and being so close to the ocean! The worst is that Huntington used to be filled with beautiful orange groves back in the day but now looks veryyy different. I always enjoy hearing stories of how it used to be here, and I can only imagine!

When was the last time you were starstruck?

Not starstruck exactly, but this was funny. OMG... my boyfriend's mom and I literally ran into Bob Saget at the Comedy Store (a super famous comedy club in LA). We bumped into him when he was taking a photo with a fan, but we didn’t recognize him, and brushed him off as a guy in our way blocking the door. We’ll forever wish we were in that pic with Danny Tanner, ha ha!

What’s next for you?

A glass of wine.

We normally ask about playing live but there’s not been much of that. So, a topical question instead, what’s the most interesting thing you’ve done/learnt during the pandemic?

Riding horses is still pretty new for me. I didn’t grow up with it, so I just started taking lessons about five years ago and still have so much to learn. This year, I started leasing my first horse, Weasley, and I have been out riding almost every other day. It’s honestly been such a saving grace getting out of all the chaos in the world and just being with him early in the morning and taking a deep breath! :)

What’s on your phone, music-wise?

Colter Wall’s new album, Dolly Parton (always), The Highwomen.

If you could recommend one song to hear this week, what would it be?

“I Remember Everything” by John Prine.

What’s the question we should have asked you today but haven’t?

What am I making for dinner? Fish tacos!

Finally, how do you take your coffee?

Oat milk and maple syrup. Try it!

