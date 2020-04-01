"The unpredictable nature of the live show is what I love most. I truly cannot wait to play these new songs with my band all over the world." We chat with Lilly Hiatt

Hey Lilly, how the devil are you?

I am doing alright, considering all the mayhem going on in the world at the moment.

What have you been up to today, and where are you right now?

I haven’t done too much. I am sipping coffee and staring at my cat from my living room in Nashville, TN.

What are you doing to keep busy during this weird moment in history?

I have been cleaning my house a lot, playing guitar, keeping in touch with my loved ones on the phone, and lots of interviews.

Tell us something about you that we don't know.

I love pickles.

What can you tell us about your new album, Walking Proof, in two sentences?

Walking Proof is bold and bright. It will make you smile.

What’s the key difference between it and your last record Trinity Lane? (I’m a big fan of that record!)

Well, Trinity Lane was a record that came out of a tumultuous era of my life, whereas Walking Proof came from a peaceful place. I believe it’s a little more country than Trinity Lane, but it still rocks.

What’s the story behind the cover?

The incredible photographer David McClister had taken some really great photos of me, and I asked my friend if she’d want to paint my album cover, perhaps based off one of them. She took it to town and put her technicolor spin on things.

Talk to me about ‘Candy Lunch’, I love that song.

I’m glad you like it. That was a song I wrote after I went to a show, drove home on a drizzly eve and felt like I had a little something sing about. I do love sugar, though Candy Lunch can be metaphorical ya know, it could be a pickles dinner. Or just doing what you want.

What’s the key to writing a damn good song?

Oh man I wish I knew! I suppose writing and writing often doesn’t hurt, you’re bound to have something worthwhile happen that way. But also, writing freely always helps me get to the good stuff. Meaning, clearing my head, and not worrying about who is going to hear it.

And what can you tell me about ‘P-Town’, which another really great song.

Thanks. I think that’s a fun song, set in one of my favorite cities. Love gone wrong in Portland, Oregon. A story worth telling because it’s somewhat funny.

You were supposed to be touring this month, how much of a pain in the arse was having to postpone it?

Haha, it’s definitely a pain, but I got over it pretty quickly. Considering the weight of the world right now, I believe I can handle holding off for a sec. However, I truly cannot wait to play these new songs with my band all over the world.

What’s the best thing about playing live?

The unpredictable nature of the live show is what I love most. There comes a point on tour, where you’ve played 4 or 5 nights in a row and you’re starting to sound really tight and the communication with the bandmate and audience is somewhat effortless. It’s not controlled, it’s just happening. I live for those nights!

We’re running a set of streaming shows to support artists who can tour at the minute, have you been doing any shows from your living room?

I have done a few! It’s fun, I’ve got a little set up in my “office” for various live stream events...so far it’s been interesting. I’m glad to see everyone adapting and contributing the best they can.

I believe you live in East Nashville, how has it been recovering after the recent tornado? And it The Basement East going to come back? I’ve been there for a show and loved it.

I do and I don’t really feel like it’s had much time to recover. Some things have been cleaned up, but there is still plenty of damage to repair. Shortly after the tornado, we all had to stop socializing, so that kind of curtailed the reparations for the time being. However, knowing Nashville, when we can, everyone will jump right back in to pick up the pieces. The Basement East will undoubtedly be back.

Who inspires you?

People that do good things for others and don’t need attention for it.

What kind of music do you listen to in your spare time?

All kinds of music! I go from Dr. Dre to Jenny Lewis if that tells you anything...

If you could recommend one artist to hear this week, who would it be?

Kyshona Armstrong.

If you could recommend one charity for people to donate to, who would it be and why?

Open Table Nashville, because they help get people off the streets and they need all the support they can get.

What’s the question we should have asked you today but haven’t?

When I got my first tattoo. Now you’ll never know.

Finally, how do you take your coffee?

A little cream and a little sugar...I’m not too picky with my coffee but don’t skimp on the cream and sugar!

Thanks so much for your time Lily, appreciate it!

Thank you! Rock on!

