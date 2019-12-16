Tenille Townes' 2019

Tenille Townes first came to our attention with the release of her Living Room Worktapes EP in 2018, especially the cracking song 'Somebody's Daughter'. She's exploded in 2019 with her first studio work and a number of high profile supporting slots on stadium tours, plus being part of CMT's Next Women of Country. Rather unfairly we asked Tenille to summarise her 2019 for us.

Hey Tenille, so, what’s been the most exciting thing you’ve done in 2019?



What a year. There have been so many exciting things that I'm grateful for, but I think the most exciting was being on the road so much. Being a part of the Burning Man Tour with Dierks Bentley and the Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars Tour with Miranda Lambert was such a dream. I learned so much about tour culture, how to take care of people, and how to put on a show watching them. And I met so many amazing people by the merch stands at every show that inspired me so much. That's what music is for and I'm so glad it brings us together.

What’s been your biggest challenge of 2019?

Being home. The road is a beautiful vortex, and the stillness and quietness of home are a weird thing to feel in my life right now. I think balancing that and finding time to be creative has been the biggest challenge this year.

Where’s the coolest place you’ve played music in 2019?

I do have to say that playing my very first headlining show in London, was a night I will never ever forget as long as I live. Also playing the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville for the first time was a dream come true.

What’s the one album you’ve loved most in 2019?

Wildcard, Miranda Lambert!!! Love that project so much. 'Bluebird' is my favourite song.

What’s been the song that’s most soundtracked your 2019?

'Leave the Light On' Maggie Rogers. I listened to that song over and over this year and it always makes me feel inspired.

What have you hated about 2019?



Hate is a strong word [laughs]. I don't think there's anything I hated about this year. I think the challenge of balancing the highs and the lows of this dream are hard, but I wouldn't have it any other way.

What are you most excited about for in 2020?

Sharing new music. I've got some very exciting things to start unfolding at the very beginning of next year. I can not wait to release this record and get to meet more people out there on the road on the adventures of 2020!!!

Finally, what’s the one thing about your 2019 that you’d like to share?

I had coffee with Kye Flemming, a legendary songwriter in Nashville earlier this year, and as she was reflecting about her beginning years, sharing stories of her path, she got a little misty-eyed asking if I could do her a favour and take time to journal about my life right now. Because she wishes she would have, and she told me that my older self will thank me someday. I sat at this coffee enamoured, hearing her talk about how much all the little map dots of the experiences add up and make sense later beyond what you can imagine. I think that's a beautiful thought, to think of it all from a bird's eye view someday. So I've journaled a lot this year. It brings me peace about the harder moments, and it makes me smile knowing it's all going to work out.

