TDF new live-streaming series: Campfire Tales, live from indoors

In this new normal that everyone's living in, there are still challenges for a lot of people, not least musicians and artists that rely on revenue from tours to pay bills, eat food, and keep going in their chosen profession. Alongside the challenges that the artists are having, the venues that usually host their shows are all closed and struggling.

We're putting on a series of shows to give both artists and venues a chance of continuing to do what they love: play music.

Here's our schedule of shows...

Monday 20th April: Letitia VanSant (watch on YouTube or Facebook)

Thursday 23rd: Kalie Shorr (watch on YouTube or Facebook)

Monday 27th: Hannah Aldridge (8pm BST)

Thursday 30th: Candi Carpenter (8:15pm BST) & Sarah Lake (8:35pm BST)

Sunday 3rd May: Jemma Johnson (8pm BST)

Thursday 7th May: TBC (8:15pm BST)

To watch these shows tune into our YouTube channel or got to our Facebook page.

All the money raised will be split 50/50 between the artist and the Music Venue Trust's COVID-19 emergency fund.

To read more about MVT check out their website, and to read more about the COVID-19 GMV fund read that page.

We'll post all details of the artists playing on this page. So check back for updates or follow our socials: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube