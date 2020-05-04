TDF Exclusive - Jemma Johnson live show - watch it again!

Last night, one of our favourite independent artists - the wonderful Jemma Johnson - played a mammoth two hour set for us in aid of the Music Venue Trust Crisis Fund. The set was a mix of originals, covers and requests and demonstrated the Leeds singer's phenomenal talent.

You can watch the full two hour stream above - it really is worth it.

We're raising money for charity with this stream with 50% going to Jemma and 50% going to the Music Venue Trust Crisis Fund. You can donate via our Paypal Pool here.

Jemma has been building a strong following on YouTube thanks to her fantastic collection of original tracks and covers so we're really excited to have her playing for the site. She's a fantastic songwriter and performer.

You can also pick up Jemma's limited release of demos - available until 4th May - from Bandcamp now.

You can find out more about Jemma on Bandcamp and you can follow her on her social media: Instagram | Facebook