TDF Exclusive - Jemma Johnson live stream TONIGHT, 8PM

Tonight we play host to one of our favourite independent artists - the wonderful Jemma Johnson, who is going to be playing an exclusive live show for you. You can tune in on our Facebook page or YouTube from 8PM tonight to catch her as she plays some tunes.

We're raising money for charity with this stream with 50% going to Jemma and 50% going to the Music Venue Trust Crisis Fund. You can donate via our Paypal Pool here.

Jemma has been building a strong following on YouTube thanks to her fantastic collection of original tracks and covers so we're really excited to have her playing for the site. She's a fantastic songwriter and performer.

You can also pick up Jemma's limited release of demos - available until 4th May - from Bandcamp now.

You can find out more about Jemma on Bandcamp and you can follow her on her social media: Instagram | Facebook

