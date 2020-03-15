Support your favourite country & Americana artist through coronavirus

It's a tough time for everyone at the moment. The world's gone crazy and it's a time of uncertainty. We're all about supporting artists at The Digital Fix, and with a huge number of tours and festivals already affected, it's a tough time for all musicians but especially independent and smaller artists.

So what I hear you say. Well supporting your favourite artist or band is pretty simple and if you've ever wanted to now is the time. Below is a list of some of the artists we love and want to support, we've listed where you can buy their music or merch directly, so more of the profit actually goes to them. Yeah, we know streaming is great, but it ain't going to keep everyone making music when there's no other revenue coming in. So, buy from the below links...

Rachel Reinert

Twitter | Instagram

Tenille Arts

Twitter | Instagram

Letitia Vansant

Twitter | Instagram

Hailey Whitters

Twitter | Instagram

Katie Pruitt

Twitter | Instagram

Nora Jean Struthers

Twitter | Instagram

Aubrie Sellers

Twitter | Instagram

McKay & Leigh

Twitter (Leigh) | Twitter (McKay)

Katie Toupin

Twitter | Instagram

Emily Scott Robinson

Twitter | Instagram