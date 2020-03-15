Support your favourite country & Americana artist through coronavirus

It's a tough time for everyone at the moment. The world's gone crazy and it's a time of uncertainty. We're all about supporting artists at The Digital Fix, and with a huge number of tours and festivals already affected, it's a tough time for all musicians but especially independent and smaller artists.

So what I hear you say. Well supporting your favourite artist or band is pretty simple and if you've ever wanted to now is the time. Below is a list of some of the artists we love and want to support, we've listed where you can buy their music or merch directly, so more of the profit actually goes to them. Yeah, we know streaming is great, but it ain't going to keep everyone making music when there's no other revenue coming in. So, buy from the below links...

Rachel Reinert

Store

Twitter | Instagram

Tenille Arts

Store

Twitter | Instagram

Letitia Vansant

Store

Twitter | Instagram

Hailey Whitters

Store

Twitter | Instagram

Katie Pruitt

Store

Twitter | Instagram

Nora Jean Struthers

Store

Twitter | Instagram

Aubrie Sellers

Store

Twitter | Instagram

McKay & Leigh

Store

Twitter (Leigh) | Twitter (McKay)

Katie Toupin

Store

Twitter | Instagram

Emily Scott Robinson

Store

Twitter | Instagram

