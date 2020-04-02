"Social media doesn’t do wonders for my mental health and I do have to be careful in how I use it" Introducing Hannah Jane Lewis

With her new single, 'Love Letters', out now and her debut TV performance in the bag, we spoke to rising pop singer Hannah Jane Lewis about her music, Hopper from Stranger Things, and more.

Hey Hannah, how the devil are you doing?

Hellooooo! I am good! How are you!

Where are you right now?

I am sitting by my window in my flat in West London, where I have been for a solid two weeks now. (laughs)

What have you been up to today?

Well it's the second week of us having to stay inside, so I’m trying to figure out what to do with my days. On the list today though was a Barry’s bootcamp insta live workout this morning, an afternoon dedicated to mastering TikTok and then this eve I’m doing a little insta live gig which should be fun!

Introduce yourself to our readers then Hannah.

So I’m Hannah Jane Lewis! I’m from London and I am a singer and songwriter of big ole sassy/feel good/lovey-dovey synth-infused dreamy pop songs.

What can you tell us about your new single Love Letters, in two sentences?

Well it's based on a meme I saw about the movie, The Notebook, that said "If Noah can write Ali a letter for every day of the year, then he can text you back" which is the TEA. It’s written for a friend who needed a little reminder that she is a queen and deserves love like in the movies, like we all do!

You just made your TV debut, how was the Saturday Mash Up show?

So much fun! I was actually terrified on the run-up to it because I had never done live TV before, but once it all started I ended up having the best time and wanted to do it a million times over. It's such a fun exciting show and all the people who work on it are lovelyyyyy.

Generally these days, success is measured in YouTube view and Spotify streams, what does success look like to you?

Hmmm, success to me is having fans reach out and tell me that my song meant something to them, whether it said something they needed to hear or it gave them a little bit of joy and distraction during this crazy time we are in right now. That's the most important thing to me!

How do you go about choosing which songs to record?

Well, I write about a million different songs but I usually have a good feeling after I write them, on which ones I want to release and which ones I don’t. I always gravitate to whichever are the most interesting lyrically or conceptually, and then my team and I discuss which of those to let loose to the world.

What are you listening to at the moment?

Right this minute I’m listening to ASHE. 'Moral Of The Story' is such an unbelievably good song, so now I’m diving into the rest of her songs! I’m also loving Conan Gray’s new album, I’m obsessed with him. Big fan of CYN too!

Where is your hometown and tell us one thing about it.

My hometown is Camberley, Surrey and there is nothing that interesting about it. (laughs) Except that it's a nice little place to live and I grew up there in a haunted house in the middle of the woods, with zero neighbours! Sounds scary but I think the ghosts were nice ones.

When was the last time you were starstruck?

Well, it was a weird one because it was definitely an unexpected reaction, but I bumped into Hopper from Stranger Things and was so taken aback I fully couldn’t formulate any words... very embarrassing!

Social media, is it a pain in the butt for artists, or a valuable tool for connecting with fans?

I think it is a bit of both! I’m not going to lie, it doesn’t do wonders for my mental health and I do have to be careful in how I use it and how much time I spend on there. It's a bit of breeding ground for comparison which definitely doesn’t make anyone feel good. However, I LOVE speaking to my fans on there so I love it for that. I also love doing fun visual lead-ups to single releases on there too!

What’s next for you?

Well I’m just going to keep releasing as many songs as I can this year. So I’m going to let 'Love Letters' live for a second and then I’ll be releasing the next one. During quarantine I’m going live a lot on Instagram, playing little gigs online. Hopefully, once this is all over we can all get going again!

If you could recommend one song to hear this week, what would it be?

'LOVE LETTERS' BY MEEEEEE!

What’s the question we should have asked you today but haven’t?

Have you watched ‘The Tiger King’ on Netflix and the answer would, of course, be DUH yes, everyone must watch so we can DISCUSS.

You can stream 'Love Letters' from your chosen service now. You can check out Hannah more on her socials

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube