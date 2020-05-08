Rissi Palmer plays live exclusively for The Digital Fix - watch again here!

Last night, we played host to the fantastic Soul-Country singer, Rissi Palmer, in aid of our continuing drive to raise money for the Music Venue Trust Crisis Fund. It was an outstanding show that you can watch again above. We're raising money for charity with this stream with 50% going to Rissi and 50% going to the Music Venue Trust Crisis Fund. You can donate via our Paypal Pool here.

