Nine songs to hear at C2C Country To Country 2020

It's always about the songs. In country music for sure. The lyrics, the melodies, the excellent musicians. So ahead of C2C Country To Country 2020 we thought we'd tell you about the ten songs you need to seek out.

Kassi Ashton - 'Violins'

We've been big fans of Kassi for a couple of years now, so it's no surprise we're telling you about 'Violins', though in truth it could have been any of her songs. This is the ultimate diss track, laced with great lyrics, great delivery, and an enormous amount of personality. (Spotlight Stage, BBC Radio 2 Stage)

Caylee Hammack - 'Small Town Hypocrite'

With just a few singles seeing release so far it's this February 2020 song that's made a big splash. More great lyrics, co-written by Caylee, and with a real feeling of honesty about the song, it brings Caylee to a new level.

Tenille Townes - Somebody's Daughter

If you're going to C2C you'll almost certainly have heard of Tenille already. She's played the UK a couple of times. But regardless of that, 'Somebody's Daughter' is an impressive song. It'll resonate with anyone, goes straight to the heart, and gives attention to the issue of homelessness.

Old Crow Medicine Show - Wagon Wheel

If you're thinking "why are these guys covering Darius Rucker" then read on. And brace yourself... It's not his song. I know, I know, can't be true right. Well it is, and these guys are the originators of the song, and it'll be fascinating on Saturday night (In London) to hear the two versions almost side by side. (Side note: it's actually a co-write with Bob Dylan, 25 years apart. Read the full, fascinating, story on Wikipedia.)

A Thousand Horses - 'Drinking Song'

These guys are five years on from their debut album and we're still waiting for its follow-up. Anyhow, they're getting closer, and as proof their new song is out now and very good. Catch them across the weekend to hear this and 'Smoke'.

Tanya Tucker - The Wheels of Laredo

Now, we're unabashed fans of Brandi Carlile so were stoked to hear that she was producing Tanya's new record, and it turned out great. Grammy-nominated great. And this song (also sung by The Highwomen) is fantastic. Tanya's voice makes it soar, and quite honestly, we can't wait for her set

Abby Anderson - 'I'm Good'

Now while it'll be great to see Abby again after her successful debut in 2019, and to hear some of her new songs, it's an old favourite that we can't wait to hear. Sold by Abby's deliver of the song's put-down chorus, it was a highlight last year, and will be again this year.

Runaway June - 'Got Me Where I Want You'

Obviously 'Buy My Own Drinks' is the one everyone wants to hear, but this song shows the other, more tender but still independent, side of the country trio. It's gonna be a blast to see these guys on the mian stage.

Tenille Arts - 'I Hate This'

Another song that's totally honest in its delivery and you believe Tenille know what she's singing about. She's a terrific new talent and this song showcases her talent.

All the artists above are appearing across the weekend in London. For specifics of Glasgow and Dublin check out the festival website. Tickets for C2C are still available from the festival website [link forLondon tickets].