My 2020 by Taylor Burns of The Wild Feathers

What’s been the most exciting thing you’ve done in 2020?

Right before the whole country shutdown my fiancée and I went down to Oaxaca, Mexico for a week in early March. It was incredible and now it seems like an eternity ago. A close second is playing our first show a few weeks ago. Felt good to fire the band up again.

What’s been your biggest challenge of 2020?

Staying positive and trying not to drink too much.

In the year of COVID, what’s the thing you’ve done more of, or done for the first time due to the pandemic?

Been cooking a lot more than years past. Also, the live stream concert was a first for me.

Where’s the coolest place you’ve played music in 2020? (Or, what’s been your experience of playing live streams?)

We played a few minor league ballparks in the Midwest that were rad. Me and Ricky got to burn a few pitches down to home plate before soundcheck. And by burn one in, I mean barely lob it over the plate and have sore arms for the next two days.

What’s the one album you’ve loved most in 2020?

I can’t think of one particular album but when John Prine passed away I really dug back into his earlier records that I hadn’t listened to in a while. The live September 78 album and his first album were in heavy rotation at the house.

What’s been the song that’s most soundtracked your 2020?

'Highway to Hell'

What have you hated about 2020?

Isolation and not being able to hug my parents and my grandma.

What are you most excited about for in 2021?

Getting married to my betrothed! We’re hopefully tying the knot in February pending another global catastrophe.

Finally, what’s the one thing about your 2020 that you’d like to share?

I’d like to share that we’re gonna be alright. This year is a bust. Everyone breathe, relax and take care of each other until we get through this. We need empathy and compassion more than ever right now.

The Wild Feathers released their rarities album a few weeks ago and you can hear it now on Tidal and Spotify. To find out more about the band visit their official website or check them our on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.