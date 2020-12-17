My 2020 by Stephanie Lambring

We're huge fans of Stephanie Lambring's recent album, which you can read all about in our interview with Stephanie. Here are her quick-fire answers to how 2020 has been for her.

What’s been the most exciting thing you’ve done in 2020?

Releasing a record.

What’s been your biggest challenge of 2020?

Releasing a record.

In the year of COVID, what’s the thing you’ve done more of, or done for the first time due to the pandemic?

Cooking. And I watched way too much 90 Day Fiancé.

Where’s the coolest place you’ve played music in 2020? (Or, what’s been your experience of playing live streams?)

My friend’s wedding in Costa Rica, the week America ran out of toilet paper.

What’s the one album you’ve loved most in 2020?

Ken Yates' Quiet Talkers

What’s been the song that’s most soundtracked your 2020?

'Swimming Song' by Loudon Wainright III. I put it on and can’t help but dance. It just makes me happy.

What have you hated about 2020?

No live shows, less travel, less in-person connection.

What are you most excited about for in 2021?

Hopefully touring my record.

Finally, what’s the one thing about your 2020 that you’d like to share?

It’s been an interesting year. I’ve appreciated certain aspects of it, been exasperated by part of it, and have grown from its challenges. I’ve learned to adapt to the weirdness and just do the best I can.

To find out more about Stephanie visit her official website. You can also check out what she's up to on her socials: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube. You can hear Stephanie's amazing album Autonomy on Tidal, Spotify and Apple Music.