My 2020 by Sofia Valdes

You might have read our interview introducing Sofia Valdes recently, if you haven't get over there. We also took the chance to ask her about how her 2020 has been.

What’s been the most exciting thing you’ve done in 2020?

I released my first single and saw Brittney Howard live right before the pandemic happened in London.

What’s been your biggest challenge of 2020?

QUARENTINE!!! In Panama we were on full lockdown for five months. You couldn’t go outside period. I was going insane.

In the year of COVID, what’s the thing you’ve done more of, or done for the first time due to the pandemic?

I've done absolutely nothing that’s new… I’m always running around and have millions of things to do. It's been nice to just be in the moment.

Where’s the coolest place you’ve played music in 2020? (Or, what’s been your experience of playing live streams?)

I haven’t played anywhere yet! I played at a bar in Liverpool before it shut down?

What’s the one album you’ve loved most in 2020?

Bobby Womack’s The Poet, and I like King Princess' last album.

What’s been the song that’s most soundtracked your 2020?

The Impressions - 'Can’t Stay Away From You'.

What have you hated about 2020?

Trump and corona.

What are you most excited about for in 2021?

Touring! And hopefully things get easier around the world. Hopefully corona will get more regulated.

Finally, what’s the one thing about your 2020 that you’d like to share?

Nothing happened other than I finished my first EP I hope everyone tries it out and find a song they like in it.

Her debut EP is out early in 2021 and hopefully you can catch her live over the next 12 months as well.