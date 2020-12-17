My 2020 by Marina Kaye

Fresh from her hit album, Twisted, and with a new video released for '7 Billion', we asked Marina Kaye about her 2020. You can read our full interview with her elsewhere on the site.

What’s been the most exciting thing you’ve done in 2020?

Well the year started off quite normally and we were preparing the contents to be delivered along with my music. Shooting music videos for my singles is always exciting and it was the last thing I was able to do before the lockdowns. Did one before the first lockdown and one just recently.

What’s been your biggest challenge of 2020?

Making the right decisions. With so little insight into what the world was going to look like, it was really hard to know what to do when. Hopefully, my decisions will prove to be good ones, time will tell.

In the year of COVID, what’s the thing you’ve done more of, or done for the first time due to the pandemic?

With all this free time on my hands all of a sudden, I was able to do a lot more working out! So, I’m in shape [laughs]

Where’s the coolest place you’ve played music in 2020? (Or, what’s been your experience of playing live streams?)

My only live was the live stream.

What’s the one album you’ve loved most in 2020?

I’ve liked a few tracks in 2020 but no album has captured my attention.

What’s been the song that’s most soundtracked your 2020?

Julia Michaels and JP Saxe - 'If The World Was Ending'

What have you hated about 2020? What are you most excited about for in 2021?

Well, in 2020 of course it’s Covid I hated the most and the terrible impact it’s had on our societies. There’s a lot of suffering, either from Covid itself or from the hardship it has inflicted on the economy. This will have lasting effects. Going back on stage is the main thing I’m excited about, which of course goes hand in hand with the freedom of going outside and doing what we want to.

Finally, what’s the one thing about your 2020 that you’d like to share?

My album. This album is the result of a lot of hard work from so many people and me of course. It’s my baby and it means the world to me.

