My 2020 by Jessie Wagner

We spoke to Jessie Wagner about her new album, and the making of it recently. Whilst chatting we also talked to her about how her 2020 has been.

What’s been the most exciting thing you’ve done in 2020?

Release Shoes Droppin! It’s what’s been keeping me sane.

What’s been your biggest challenge of 2020?

Trying to promote a record without being able to do shows in front of living beings.

In the year of COVID, what’s the thing you’ve done more of, or done for the first time due to the pandemic?

What excessive amounts of Netflix… It’s not my first time though… [laughs]

I got to perform at The Bowery Electric. It was great to be in a venue with a full band, even if it was for a live stream. I just missed being surrounded by music on a stage.

What’s the one album you’ve loved most in 2020?

There’s two. Perdida by Stone Temple Pilots and (yes I’m late) Harry Styles self-titled album.

What’s been the song that’s most soundtracked your 2020?

'Roll On' by Kid Rock

What have you hated about 2020?

Not being able to do shows - to go on the road.

What are you most excited about for in 2021?

2020 is over! [laughs]

Finally, what’s the one thing about your 2020 that you’d like to share?

I released a record into this locked down world. Somehow, it crawled through the cracks and found the light of day. It reached people and even touched some. That has been my saving grace, and I’m forever grateful for those who chose to listen.

To find out more about Jessie you should visit her official website or check out what she's up to on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook