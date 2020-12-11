"Our 2020 challenges have felt fairly trivial and always accompanied by silver lining" My 2020 by Call Me Spinster

Fresh from releasing their self-titled EP on the same day that Taylor Swift and Sturgill Simpson surprise release albums, Chattanooga sisters Call Me Spinster spent some time answering our questions, check out our amusing chat with the Rosie, Rachel and Amelia.

Hi guys, so , what’s been the most exciting thing you’ve done in 2020?

Amelia learned how to wakeboard, Rosie got a puppy and a fiance, and Rachel got a colonoscopy.

A colonoscopy, wow, that is exciting! And what’s been your biggest challenge of 2020?

Ours and ourn have stayed healthy and relatively employed throughout this year, so our 2020 challenges have felt fairly trivial and always accompanied by silver lining. Couldn’t finish up our record in-studio? Got to learn to DIY it at home. Childcare disappears? Everyone rediscovers the power of Lego.

In the year of COVID, what’s the thing you’ve done more of, or done for the first time due to the pandemic?

Baking. Family dance parties, or what we call “dance church”. A few were somewhat curated, with costumes and a carefully selected Earth Wind and Fire record, but most were impromptu DJ’ed by the three-year-old from the 90’s Yamaha keyboard preset tracks - we have gotten to know those pretty, pretty well.

Where’s the coolest place you’ve played music in 2020? (Or, what’s been your experience of playing live streams?)

The Chattanooga election commission for sure - early voting was where the party was at. We showed up to vote on a Monday, saw that long line, and brought our instruments out for happy hour the rest of the week.

What’s the one album you’ve loved most in 2020?

Rachel, Rosie and their boyfriends formed a quarantine Foo Fighters / Weezer cover band called “The Wheezing Flu Fighters,” so probably their combined discography.

What’s been the song that’s most soundtracked your 2020?

'Broke' by Samm Henshaw.

What have you hated about 2020?

Besides the obvious garbage going on in our nation - how lonely our Grandma and so many older folks have been. Even she is sick of the Hallmark channel.

What are you most excited about for in 2021?

A Black/Indian American woman in the White House.

Finally, what’s the one thing about your 2020 that you’d like to share?

All of the new songs we cooked up in quarantine! And our soon-to-go viral Spinster Shuffle from the 'Here You Are' music video.

To find out more about Call Me Spinster you should check out their official website, or see what they up to on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. Their new EP is out now and streaming everywhere.