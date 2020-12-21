My 2020 by Bryde

Welsh singer-songwriter Bryde (aka Sarah Howells) released her second solo album in 2020, we spoke to her about it a few months ago. We got back in touch with her recently to find out how her 2020 has been overall.

Hey Sarah, what’s been the most exciting thing you’ve done in 2020?

In terms of enjoyment rather than excitement it was probably the beautiful day a bunch of us hauled tons of gear into the woods and recorded a one-shot live session.

What’s been your biggest challenge of 2020?

Staying sane in the wake of some headfking yet intriguing personal challenges.

In the year of COVID, what’s the thing you’ve done more of, or done for the first time due to the pandemic?

I’ve been taking way more photographs. I’ve recently started practising portrait photography and have been doing a mix of personal and commercial work taking pictures of people as a welcome contrast to focusing on myself.

Where’s the coolest place you’ve played music in 2020? (Or, what’s been your experience of playing live streams?)

In a cave in North Wales! And a festival in Austria. We were lucky enough to have two very different and fun shows early this year just before Covid hit.

What’s the one album you’ve loved most in 2020?

Probably Fiona Apple’s Fetch the Bolt Cutters or Hayley’s Petals for Armor.

What’s been the song that’s most soundtracked your 2020?

'Everything I Wanted' by Billie Eilish

What are you most excited about for in 2021?

Going out for dinner with more than one person. Playing a show to more than 30.

Finally, what’s the one thing about your 2020 that you’d like to share?

My album The Volume of Things. OUT NOW in all good record stores.