My 2020 by Balthazar

With a new album due 29th January 2021, Sands, we thought it was about time we caught up with Balthazar, so we grabbed Jinte Deprez and asked him about his 2020.

What’s been the most exciting thing you’ve done in 2020?

I made a record, that’s pretty exciting. and I bought a house. Since we’re not touring, I had the time to do this, painted the walls and bought a couch to sit in. There are some disco lights in the ceiling, so that’s exciting. My shrink would probably explain I miss the spotlight.

What’s been your biggest challenge of 2020?

Being at home for such a long time. At first it was bliss, a moment of breath after all these years of touring but then after a while it’s hard not to be out there and do something, play music. We're in second lockdown now, hanging in there. It feels good to release something in the meantime, at least something’s happening.

In the year of COVID, what’s the thing you’ve done more of, or done for the first time due to the pandemic?

I started working in my new garden, it blew my mind how satisfying picking weeds is. It's the first time I have a garden anyway. Like everyone else, I bought a bicycle to race with my friends. I cooked more and drank less compared to touring years. At least one of these two is true.

Where’s the coolest place you’ve played music in 2020? (Or, what’s been your experience of playing live streams?)

Well, we actually finished a club tour in March, so that was very cool and lucky. After that we only wrote and finished the album that’s coming out next January, so we were hiding a bit from all these live streams or live solutions. Coolest memories of the last tour were the back to back concerts, we did that in Paris, Amsterdam and Brussels.

What’s the one album you’ve loved most in 2020?

Eefje De Visser - Bitterzoet

What’s been the song that’s most soundtracked your 2020?

Donnie & Joe Emerson - 'Baby' (when I put disco light mode on, doesn’t get any better than that)

What have you hated about 2020?

I’m not that hateful towards years.

What are you most excited about for in 2021?

To drop our album of course, and hopefully play live again. I’m pretty excited about how wild and ecstatic we’re all going to feel when things are allowed again, especially live gigs and parties. The roaring twenties are coming.

Finally, what’s the one thing about your 2020 that you’d like to share?

Even when there are bigger problems at hand and the world is crashing down, don’t forget to clean the aquarium once in a while.

You can find out more about Balthazar at their official website. Their new album, Sand, is out 29th January 2021. You can keep up to date with them on their social media: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook.