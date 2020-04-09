"Most songs begin with a title or main idea. If I don’t have somewhat of a bullseye, I tend to write all over the place in discombobulated nonsense." We chat with Kyle Daniel

Hey Kyle, how the devil are you?

I’m finer than a frog hair, how you doin?!

Where are you right now?

I’m in Nashville (but I should be drinking pints with the fans after all of my C2C shows have concluded).

What have you been up to today?

Well, I had a great day! I woke up and got to hang with the new pup Franklin, then I went shopping for a fridge/freezer combo for the garage in case I get quarantined for a month lol

Introduce yourself to our readers.

My name is Kyle Daniel. I’m originally from Bowling Green, Kentucky but I have been a resident of Nashville for over a decade now. I have spent my life touring, in many facets of the music business and I feel like my songs are a direct representation of my life and the way I see things through my microscope.

You released your EP What’s There To Say? almost a year ago, what can you tell us about it in two sentences?

It was the first real vulnerable stab I took as a songwriter. I felt like it was far more representative of who I am as a writer as well as an artist.

What’s it like to make a performance video, like the one for ‘Born To Lose’? Fun or repetitive?

I think it can be a little of both, but I consider it to be a fun and exciting time when you’re inside the creative process. It is only as fun as you may it and I really try hard not to stress.

How do you go about writing songs?

I honestly don’t have a set way, but most of them begin with a title or main idea. If I don’t have somewhat of a bullseye, I tend to write all over the place in discombobulated nonsense.

How would you rank yourself: singer, songwriter, guitarist?

I would say I’m a singer first, guitarist second and songwriter third. Maybe I have that order wrong. Maybe I answered this wrong haha.

Obviously there’s a lot of talk about equality in general at the moment, what’s your view on how we get a better representation of diversity in music?

I don’t think music has boundaries or color, but unfortunately I don’t think everyone shares that sentiment. If it’s good, it’s good. End of story. As consumers and lovers of music, I feel like we should try to support any artist of any level, no matter their race, gender or any other box that someone may want to put us in.

Generally these days, success is measured in YouTube view and Spotify streams, what does success look like to you?

Man, not too bad but I’m also not topping the charts. It is tough as a new artist, fully independent trying to play the game against major record labels who are pouring tons of money into the marketing success of a new artist. I think it just takes time for an artist like myself to develop more of that grassroots following.

When was the last time you were starstruck?

I think when I met KISS last year I was pretty speechless, but I usually try to keep that on lockdown.

Talk to me about C2C, what have you heard about it, and what were you looking forward to most?

I heard it’s one of the best country music parties in all of the UK and I am absolutely crushed that we didn’t get to play those shows. I was looking forward to the spotlight stage show as well as the full band performance that night (as I have never done a full band show in the UK or EU).

What’s next for you?

Well we are going to be getting in the studio for a new record that I’m VERY excited about. Lots of new stuff coming real soon!

If you could recommend one song to hear this week, what would it be?

'God Bless America (Damn Rock N Roll)'

What’s the question we should have asked you today but haven’t?

“What’s your favorite place to eat in London?” - Dishoom! Oh my goodness y’all...PLEASE OPEN ONE IN NASHVILLE!

Finally, how do you take your coffee?

White with loads of sugar!

