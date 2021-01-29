“Is the cat’s paw coming down on you?” We chat with Matthew Sweet about his new album Catspaw -- and cats, of course.

In today’s dog-obsessed world, rocker Matthew Sweet is a loud and proud cat lover and, perhaps, a cat philosopher. The singer-songwriter and his wife Lisa share their Nebraska home with three felines - Nausicaä, Shasta and Olive. Or, more precisely, the three cats allow the Sweets into their space. During a recent Zoom interview with Sweet, the cats trotted under furniture, napped, bathed, then explored the musical and computer equipment on the tables next to him.

“Both my wife and I are really embedded with the cats, especially this year. We've spent so much time with them,” he says. “They think we’re cats. We sort of think we are cats, too,” he adds with a small chuckle.

That’s one reason it made sense for Sweet to call his 15th studio album Catspaw. Besides being the title of one of his favorite episodes of Star Trek: The Original Series, the word is also defined as “something that comes down with finality, as in a cat’s paw coming down on its prey.”

Sweet says, “I liked that definition because it kind of reminded me of life. Is the cat’s paw coming down on you?”

From the Catspaw insert. Photo credit: Lisa Sweet

The 12 tracks on Catspaw, out now via Omnivore Recordings, are more melancholic than Sweets' last few releases. In ‘Best of Me,’ Sweet, 56, questions his worth, even after 35 years of successfully writing, recording and performing. (His breakthrough album Girlfriend turns 30 this year.) ‘Stars Explode’ examines deeper thoughts on existence.

“I am always kind of wrestling with how to look at life, how to be prepared for how cruel it is and then also how to see the beauty in it, how to find hope despite the challenges of it,” he says. “There are a lot of angles I think in my songs.”

The album, despite the intimidating black cat on the cover, is not all dark, however. ‘Challenge the Gods,’ stands out as more defiant and ‘raging against the difficulty of things,’ he says, as his cat Shasta curls up in the chair next to him. ‘Give a Little’ is about proving karma will pay you back for putting goodness into the world. “I thought of it a bit as a hard-edged record, so [the name] Catspaw kind of worked for me, but looking back I can see it has a wide range of sentiments. I don't know if it fits for everything but it puts it together in a package that I can say, ‘Catspaw, that’s my album.’”

Which it is. Catspaw is an entirely solo effort -- a first for him. He wrote every song, played every recorded instrument except for the drums and sang both harmony and melody in addition to recording, mixing and producing the album in his home studio. It was also the first time Sweet had played lead guitar; usually, he gives that role to a studio collaborator.

“I always had really cool friends who play lead guitar on my albums. It was kind of a wild card thing where I didn’t know what it would be like and how it would illuminate the song until someone played something, so it was a little like Christmas,” explains Sweet, who started out as a bass player. “But a couple of years ago I thought I would really like to try playing lead.”

Although Catspaw was finished before Covid started, Sweet, a self-described introvert, says it feels like it could have been made this year. “I feel like it does fit for the pandemic anyway. I’m not really social. I don’t go out or have a lot of friends. My wife and I are super tight, but we are both a bit afraid to go to parties,” he says jokingly. “Maybe we are a little more like cats in that way.”

Sweet says he can’t pick a favourite song, just as he couldn’t choose a favourite cat. He’s noticed that his recent work addresses aging and the search for meaning, and his cats have helped him unpack the whys behind those feelings. He’s currently reading philosopher John Gray’s latest, Feline Philosophy: Cats and the Meaning of Life.

“A lot of what we do is designed to distract from the central anxiety of life, which is we are not going to live forever,” Sweet says.

“A lot of philosophers had cats, and they were kind of obsessed about cats,” he says. “The point [Gray] is trying to make in the book is that cats are free of the ideas that bog humans down. They know how to be comfortable with themselves. They don't try to be more than they are. They’re comfortable in their skin, if they feel like doing something they do it, they don’t really have any remorse, and if they aren’t goofing around keeping themselves interested in things, they sleep.

“Maybe that’s why I love cats so much, they sort of ground me.”

To find out more about Matthew Sweet, visit his official website or check out his socials