Lainey Wilson's 2019

We met Lainey Wilson at C2C in March, after falling in love with her 2018 EP, and her 'Middle Finger'. Lainey's second EP, Redneck Hollywood, also impressed, and we wanted to find out how her 2019 has been.

What’s been the most exciting thing you’ve done in 2019?

I’ve been over to the UK three times in a little over a year. Technically once towards the end of 2018 and twice in 2019. So I’ve spent over a month of the past year across the pond and I’ve loved every second of it. It’s really exciting my music has found a home across the pond.

What’s been your biggest challenge of 2019?

Learning how to live out of a suitcase for weeks and weeks and weeks at a time.

Where’s the coolest place you’ve played music in 2019?

Union Chapel in London was a pretty incredible venue. It’s pretty cool to play country music in a church. Plus it was my first show with Josh Turner and the first time Josh had been over to the UK.

What’s the one album you’ve loved most in 2019?

Lizzo Cuz I Love You

Tidal | Spotify

Justin Moore Late Nights & Longnecks

Tidal | Spotify

Miranda Lambert Wildcard

What’s been the song that’s most soundtracked your 2019?

Lizzo - 'Truth Hurts'

What have you hated about 2019?

Losing my dog.

What are you most excited about for in 2020?

All of it. Genuinely, everything. Continuing to grow and learn and experience new things and visit places I still haven’t been and meet new faces around the world.

Finally, what’s the one thing about your 2019 that you’d like to share?

It was one of the best and hardest years of my career. I think those things go hand in hand. A lot of transition. A lot of finding myself. One quote that’s really stuck with me throughout the year is “There is no fruit on the mountain top, only in the valley.” And I plan to keep climbing the mountain.

