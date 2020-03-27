"I’ve been trying to make a good loaf of sourdough for a long time and the journey never ends." We chat with Margaret Glaspy

With her second album, Devotion, showing slight change in direction, Margaret Glaspy is already building a pretty formidable reputation for herself. Here at TDF we're huge fans of Emotion & Math and have been really enjoying its follow-up. So when we got the chance to talk to Margaret about it, of course we were going to.

Hey Margaret, What have you been up to today, and where are you right now?

I’m at home in beautiful Brooklyn, about to make dinner and sipping on some tea.

Tell us something about you that we don't know.

I’m crazy about sourdough bread. I’ve been trying to make a good loaf of sourdough for a long time and the journey never ends. I want to be Nancy Silverton when I grow up.

What can you tell us about your new album, Devotion, in two sentences?

This record is about the grey area in love and life. It’s not about the big ups and the big downs, but more about the in-between.

I’ve only got three minutes; which song should I listen to from the album?

'Devotion'!

I really loved Emotions & Math, what do you think the biggest difference between that album and Devotion is?

There’s a very different sonic footprint and Emotions & Math feels a little more defensive while I think this record feels a little more vulnerable.

‘Without Him’ is another song I really like, what was the concept for that?

'Without Him' is a song about what it means to be a partner to someone else and asks ‘If I didn’t have my partner, how would life be different?’. Ultimately, the thought alone makes the singer want to go to all depths and lengths to keep their partner by their side because it’s worth more to have them than to let them go over something trivial.

Probably my favourite song is ‘Stay With Me’ though, tell me about the process of writing that?

‘Stay With Me’ was written early on and then I finished it up with my good friend Daniel Clarke (piano player - K.D. Lang, Mandy Moore, etc). It was cathartic to make and really fun to blend acoustic with electronic in the studio.

What do you do on “album release day”, obviously this year it’ll be a bit different, but is it a big day for you?

Release days feel oddly calming in the sense that you’re watching your creation go into the world and it’s officially out of your hands. I’ll be hanging at home with Julian, feeling lucky that I get to make music and excited to put this body of work into the world!

You were supposed to be on a UK/Europe tour right now, how are you keeping yourself busy?

We are busy at home working on music, writing, cooking, exercising, reading, the list goes on! I can’t wait to get back to the UK/Europe when the time is right!

You’ve been live streaming each day, how has that been?

It’s been fun to get to play and connect with folks a little bit everyday!

What’s the difference as an artist playing to a camera rather than a room full of people? Is it harder?

Nothing can ever replace live music with a live audience in the same room, but I love playing for anyone that will have me! You get used to it and it is fulfilling to see people connect with what you're doing even if it is on a screen.

Who (or what) inspires you?

Humanity inspires me! When I get my head out of my phone and keep my eyes up and take it all in, there’s inspiration around every corner, especially in Brooklyn, NY.

What kind of music do you listen to in your spare time?

Anything/everything, as long as it’s good! Lately, I’ve been listening to Bonnie Raitt, Bill Withers, Bob Marley, Bjork and Beyoncé - so many B’s!!

What’s the question we should have asked you today but haven’t?

What have we been watching lately? Formula 1: Drive to Survive and The Mandalorian!

Finally, how do you take your coffee?

From my Bialetti at home at about 3 in the afternoon.

To find out more about Margaret you should check out her website, and follow her on her social media channels. You can stream Devotion now (below on Tidal) or buy it for all good music retailers.

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram