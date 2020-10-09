"It's somewhat exciting that we have so long to fine-tune the tour show, I think it'll be our best tour yet" Introducing Jessica Lynn

Hey Jessica, thanks for your time today, how are you?

I’m great thank you so much! I am well. Taking it one day at a time throughout the pandemic, which is all we can really do! Trying to stay positive. [laughs]

Tell me where you are right now? And what you’ve been up to today?

I am home in New York right now and am actually about to step in to the studio to record my vocals on another song on the upcoming album.

Introduce yourself to our readers.

Hi Everybody! My name is Jessica Lynn. I am a country crossover singer-songwriter. My career started back in 2014 when my concert television special went Nationwide on television here in America and since then we’ve been blessed to be able to travel the world playing music and have a top 40 and top 50 song on country radio.

What can you tell us about your new single, 'Love Me That Way'?

I am really proud of this song because it is a really good representation of who I am. My style of country music is a blend of pop, rock, soul, and the blues, as well as country, and I think this song pretty much sums that up! It’s about having the same fiery passion in your relationship you have when things are going wrong, all of the time.

Tell us about what we can expect from you next?

I will be releasing my first full-length album this upcoming year that will include all of the singles we are releasing up to that point as well as many more songs. The only way to receive the album before April of next year is to pre-order it through my website. We have also moved my world tour that was supposed to happen this year to next summer and I can’t wait to get back out on the road.

What do you do for fun outside of music?

I really enjoy exercising and spending time with my rescue dog Audrey.

Live music still seems a long way away in the UK, but you’ve a tour lined up for May 2021, what can we expect from you?

You can expect a very high energy show with a lot of new music. It is somewhat exciting that we have so long to fine-tune the tour show and I think it will be our best tour yet. Honestly, it is very hard to know what to expect moving forward and I am just trying to have a positive outlook and mindset that things will return to normal soon.

And what’s your favourite thing about touring?

My absolute favourite thing about touring is meeting people. The impact that music can have on people around the world, regardless of language, religion, background, etc. is astonishing to me. The connection I make with people through music is what inspires me to keep going.

Generally these days, success is measured in YouTube view and Spotify streams, what does success look like to you?

Success to me is being happy. If I love what I'm doing and I enjoy the content I'm putting out, that is success to me.

Can you tell us the best and the worst thing about your hometown?

The best thing about my hometown is the sense of community. My neighbors are such wonderful people and they have been so supportive of my journey. I honestly can’t say there’s anything I don’t like!

When was the last time you were starstruck?

I got to open for Richard Marx this year who is one of my favorite musicians of all time. That was a really special moment in my life.

What’s on your phone, music-wise?

Literally everything from The Temptations, to Blake Shelton, to ACDC.

If you could recommend one song to hear this week, what would it be?

John Mayer's 'I Guess I Just Feel Like'.

What’s the question we should have asked you today but haven’t?

How can people keep in touch!

My website, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram.

Finally, how do you take your coffee?

Black!

To find out more about Jessica you can visit her website or check out her social media: Twitter|Facebook|Instagram|YouTube