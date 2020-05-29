"It’s about body dysmorphia, the way we - women especially - have been conditioned to compare ourselves to photoshopped photos of models and even ourselves" We chat with Bryde

With her second album, The Volume Of Things, out now, we spoke to Welsh singer-songwriter, and all-round rocker Bryde about her music, her hometown, and what good music is coming out of Wales these days.

Hey Bryde, how the heck are you?

Hello! I'm great thank you.

Where are you right now?

On my teeny balcony in Hackney, East London. Getting red knees.

What have you been up to today?

This morning I did a meditation class on Zoom and then went for a run (and a walk) round a nearby park.

Introduce yourself to our readers.

I am Bryde, known as Sarah to my family and Howells to my oldest friends. Originally from Milford Haven in West Wales, I’ve been living in London for 12 years.

What can you tell us about your new album, The Volume Of Things, in two sentences?

The difficult second album. Two years of living condensed into 40-something minutes.

What’s the song you’re most excited for people to hear from the album?

Hmm it was originally 'The Trouble Is' but that was the first single so now it’s probably 'Flies' or 'Done'.

Obvious question... what’s the title about?

The title is about the volume of stuff, notifications, clothes, ideas and opinions we are surrounded with in this modern life. Personally, it’s about me finding a way through that noise and learning to metaphorically declutter and quieten my mind, accept myself and others.

What can you tell me about ‘Flies’, one of my favourite songs on the album.

Ahah! Lots of people’s fave! This is by far the darkest song on the record. It’s about body dysmorphia, the way we - women especially - have been conditioned to compare ourselves to photoshopped photos of models and even ourselves these days.

If people only had three minutes what song would you tell them to listen to?

Right now? 'Hard Times' by Paramore .

What’s the biggest difference between you now and on release of Like An Island?

I am crazier and happier and ok with both those things.

Generally these days, success is measured in YouTube view and Spotify streams, what does success look like to you?

Remembering to be grateful for my nice life.

You’re from Milford Haven - I love that part of the world - can you tell us the best and the worst thing about your hometown?

Everyone knows everyone. Best and worst thing.

What’s your view on the current landscape in Welsh music?

It’s full of gems. Kidsmoke, Islet, CHROMA, Adwaith amongst others.

What does release day look like for you this time round? Are you doing anything to celebrate?

Hmm, I should have done a Zoom party but I’ll probably just refresh Twitter a lot and get a Deliveroo. (laughs)

If you could recommend one song to hear this week, what would it be?

'I Wanna Go Outside' by Snoop Dog. Banger.

What’s the question we should have asked you today but haven’t?

What guitar do you play!

Finally, how do you take your coffee?

Decaf with lots of oat milk (Oatly barista version 4evs)

