"It holds many "worlds" in one. My favourite parts are the ones where the old buildings and structures are still present" My hometown by Malin Pettersen

Norway's most recent, and one of its finest, country/Americana exports is Malin Pettersen. Her rather wonderful album, Wildhorse, was recently released, and we thought we'd let the music speak for itself while we asked Malin all about her enchanting hometown of Oslo.

Hey Malin, thanks for chatting today. So, to start, where is your hometown?

My hometown is Oslo, in Norway. It’s the capital and the city I grew up in.

What’s the best thing about Oslo?

It holds many "worlds" in one. My favourite parts are probably the ones where the old buildings and structures are still present.

What’s the worst thing?

The prejudice some people from different parts of town seem to hold towards each other.

What’s the strangest fact you know about your hometown?

Every year Oslo donates a Christmas tree to Trafalgar Square in London. It started as a token of gratitude for Britain’s support to Norway during the second world war.

Who’s the most famous person from Oslo?

Edvard Munch was born in Hedmark but moved to Oslo with his family the year he turned one and grew up here.

What’s the country music scene like?

The honky-tonk/country scene is probably a bit smaller than the rapidly expanding Americana scene, but it definitely exists and there are certain venues that are extra country friendly where you know you can hear fantastic bands, both Norwegian and international.

What’s the town most famous for?

Oslo is probably best known for being the city where The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded.

Where’s the best place to eat?

There are a ton of fantastic places to eat in Oslo right now, which is so exciting! But we’ve discovered this newly opened fantastic restaurant called Mohn – I highly recommend it. Great food and fantastic wine.

Where’s the best place to grab a coffee?

My favourite would have to be the cafe called Bare Jazz. It’s a CD/record shop on the 1st floor and a cafe on the 2nd floor. They always play great music and the atmosphere is so laid back and relaxed.

Where’s the best place to have a great beer/glass of wine/cocktail?Torggata Botaniske! Oh my. What a fantastic place. Everything is so gooood!

Where’s the place to go when you want to have fun?

Go on a sauna boat! All year round you can do this and it’s fantastic! You get your own "little" boat/sauna and during parts of the year they can even take you out on the fjord. But it’s equally fun when it’s anchored with a view to the opera house.

Where’s the place to go when you want some peace and quiet?

The woods. We have a lot of forests in Oslo. It’s the best. That’s another amazing thing about Oslo – you have nature so close. I just hope it stays that way.

What’s the single best reason to visit?

The city’s complexity. (Haha, see what I did there?) The combination of tradition and innovation. You find it in the food, the music, the technology and the people.

To find out more about Malin you should visit her official website or check out her social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

Malin's album, Wildhorse, is out now and available to stream from everywhere. (Tidal below). Buy now from Bandcamp.