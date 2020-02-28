Introducing Two Weeks In Nashville

With their new single, 'Take Control', out now, we thought it was about time we had a chat with the lads from Two Weeks In Nashville about their music and why Nashville is so great.

Hello Two Weeks In Nashville, how the devil are you doing?

We’re doing devilishly well thank you.

Where are you right now?

We are in the UK, currently sat in Jonny’s bedroom, which is also our lounge and occasionally the bathroom too.

What have you been up to today?

Today has been a standard T.W.I.N. day. Get up 8:30 sharp, breakfast, then head to the gym for 9:30, followed by showers and lunch around 12/1 and then writing and rehearsing from 2pm.

Busy day! So, introduce yourself to our readers.

Billy LeRiff on guitar and vocals, Jonny Faires on the big bass and Ian Wilson on drums, and guitarist Marc De Luca.

What can you tell us about your debut single, ’Don’t Give In’, in two sentences?

'Don’t Give In’ is a reminder that no matter how you feel now, you can always get out of that dark place. The song’s about realising that and trying to inject some hope and positivity!

You sold out Camden Assembly at the end of last year, how did that happen?

We set the capacity to five... No, we’re joking. But to be honest we’re not too sure how, especially as we didn’t even have any music out! We can’t thank our friends and fans enough for getting tickets and travelling to the show. Can’t wait for the next one now we have a tune out too!

Generally these days, success is measured in YouTube view and Spotify streams, what does success look like to you?

Success to us is enjoying what we do and making sure the audience have the best time possible at a show. I think success for us would be connecting with more people and entertaining them on a larger scale!

How do you go about writing and choosing which songs to record?

Always the same; we gather eight snails, assign a different chord, or song, to each of them- then race them. The first four across the lines are then used in the order they arrived.

I’m guessing you’re fans of Nashville, why?

You’ll only truly understand what Nashville is if you visit for a couple of weeks... But the people are incredible, such a positive outlook and it is the music capital of the world. Everyone’s there for all genres of music now.

There’s just such a buzz and a live music scene like no other we’ve experienced.

Can you tell us the best and the worst thing about your hometown?

We each have different hometowns, but where we are living now, the best thing is the space and how quiet everything is as it’s nice to have downtime. The worst thing would be that it’s not Nashville! People need to be more positive over here, there are good things happening too you know.

When was the last time you were starstruck?

Meeting and working with the producer of our album, Brian Harris. He makes Keith Richards look tame.

Social media, is it a pain in the butt for artists, or a valuable tool for connecting with fans?

Social media’s a great way to connect with fans, we love it and think it’s very valuable… it’s only a pain when we’re busy and want to take time to post properly, it’s also not the healthiest to be looking at a screen too!

You have to live in the moment too sometimes.

What’s next for you?

Every day is an adventure at the moment, but we can definitely say that we’ll be releasing a lot more music, playing a load of live shows and maybe releasing a few videos. Strap yourself in!

Who’s the least cool member of the band?

“Jonny, only because he’s so bloody hot.” - Jonny

If you could recommend one song to hear this week, what would it be?

Apart from 'Don’t Give In', definitely give a listen to 'Superheroes' from Stormzy’s new album. …Our producer Brian, "did not in any way” bribe us to say this.

What’s the question we should have asked you today but haven’t?

Why did Jonny insist Ian had to record drums in only his underwear?

Finally, how do you take your coffee? Or alcohol?

In liquid form and in large quantities.

To find out more about the band you can visit their website. They're also all over social media.

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube