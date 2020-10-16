"In the past, my voice has been described as Pam Tillis meets Carrie Underwood, which is a huge compliment" Introducing Kylie Trout

It's always good to discover new artists and we recently heard Kylie Trout pop up on a playlist, so we thought why not talk to her and find out more about the person behind the voice.

So Kylie, how the heck are you?

I’m doing great, thanks so much for having me!

Where are you right now? And what have you been up to today?

I am currently at my home in Southern California, still living that quarantine life! So far I’ve finished school for the day this morning, have been going over plans for my upcoming single and scheduling some co-writes!

Introduce yourself to our readers.

My name is Kylie Trout, I’m a 17-year-old country singer from Southern California. I grew up with my dad and grandparents for the first eight years of my life, and they were the ones who introduced me to country music. Singers like Martina McBride, Toby Keith, George Strait, and Carrie Underwood are some of the main artists that have shaped me into the artist I am today. Country music has been my passion since day one because it tells a story. My goal as a singer-songwriter has always been to help others by sharing my stories, the same way that music has helped me.

What can you tell us about your new single, ‘Extra’?

I wrote and rewrote this song multiple times - once with my good friend Jason Hamor, another time with an amazing writer, Mark Addison Chandler, and a third time with my family, but it just didn’t feel complete to me. So, I took what I had and rewrote it once more by myself, which is the version you’ll hear on now! The story behind this song comes from my personal experience of being with a guy who is way too “extra”. I hope others can relate it to their crazy exes, and take this song to remind themselves to never settle for less. You’re a star, you deserve the world!

What can you tell us about your upcoming EP?

I am SO excited to release my first EP! Up until this point I have only released singles, so I seriously cannot wait to give everyone several songs at once. I’m still in the process of writing everything, but I definitely have an image in my mind of how I want it to be - and that is storytelling. I can say that this EP will be about personal experiences in multiple aspects in my life thus far.

How would you describe your sound? I’ve heard “Cali-country” mentioned…

Yes, I love the term Cali-country! To me, this means a modern pop/country sound along with other genre influences, but still keeping that traditional country storytelling. In the past, my voice has been described as Pam Tillis meets Carrie Underwood, which is a huge compliment in my book!

How do you manage being in your senior year with making music? You must be busy!

Not going to lie, it’s pretty difficult at times! However, the most important thing is just time management. I have specific times daily that I work on school, then the rest of the time it’s all music.

Generally these days, success is measured in YouTube views and Spotify streams, what does success look like to you?

Of course, numbers are amazing and are a visual representation of hard work paid off, but to me, it’s more about knowing that you made a difference in at least one person's life. If I get a message from someone saying that I brighten their day or that I inspire them, absolutely nothing can beat that. Best feeling in the world!

Can you tell us the best and the worst thing about your hometown?

I’d say the best thing about my hometown is that even though I’m in SoCal, I still got my country people out here! I live in a smaller town surrounded by dirt roads, flags on trucks, country music, and not many stores, so it really doesn’t feel like California half the time. Personally, I don’t care for the city life at all so that’s why I can really appreciate it I guess! The worst thing about my hometown would probably be the small selection of people. Everybody kind of knows everybody so there’s nothing really new that goes on.

When was the last time you were starstruck?

The last time I was starstruck was definitely when I saw Carrie Underwood perform this past February. I was in Nashville for CRS and we went to the Ryman to see UMG’s luncheon show, and it also happened to be my birthday! Carrie has been my idol since I was little and that was my first time seeing her in person, and I was just speechless. Major fangirl moment, and the best birthday ever!

What’s on your phone, music-wise?

I listen to a little bit of everything honestly! I have my country playlist, my throwback playlist, my rock playlist. I’ll be listening to Morgan Wallen then Sublime will come on, then Pink Floyd will come on, then maybe some George Strait, then The Eagles, then the Wallows. It’s all over the place honestly.

If you could recommend one song to hear this week, what would it be?

I’m kind of obsessed with Morgan Wallen so I have to go with my fave, “Talkin’ Tennessee”.

What’s the question we should have asked you today but haven’t?

My favorite karaoke song. Simple question, yet tells a whole lot about a person. Mine is “Family Tradition” by Hank Williams Jr, by the way! ;)

Great question, I'm going to steal that! And finally, how do you take your coffee?

I’m a diehard iced coffee person, which I take with milk & vanilla creamer!

To find out more about Kylie you should visit her website or check out her social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook