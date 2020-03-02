"I’m really into boxing and would love to fight in the future" Introducing... Boy In Space

Hey Robin, how the devil are you?

Hey! I’m good thank you.

What have you been up to today, and where are you right now?

Today I’m sick so I’ve just been out for a short walk with my pug Nala and then I’ve had some cereal…

Tell us something about you that we don't know.

I’m actually really into boxing and would love to fight a mature fight in the future.

What can you tell us about your new single, ‘Caroline’, in two sentences?

'Caroline' was actually a lot of fun to write because it went so smoothly. Feels like we were finished in 1 hour.

Who’s your Caroline?

I don’t have a specific Caroline but I remember going out with my older brothers when I was like 12 and being around a lot of cool girls that I really liked but kinda knowing that they would never look my way…haha poor little Robin.

You’ve had your previous singles played on Radio 1, pretty cool, right?

Yes it’s very cool! But it’s also kinda surreal so it feels like it never happened.

I hear you’ve got more music coming out in the next couple of months, what can you tell us about that?

Yes! I’m so pumped. Can’t wait to show my fans and the world what I’ve been working on. I can’t say a lot but we have a lot coming down the pipeline.

What can you tell us about your hometown, Alingsås?

It’s very small and quiet. But I’ll always feel at home here. When I’m in a huge city for too long I feel kinda crowded.

Obviously there’s a lot of talk about equality in general at the moment, what’s your view on how we get a better representation of diversity in music?

There should always be a place for everyone in music. Music is about expressing different emotions and outlooks so we need different people that can give us those stories. I think just being open minded when it comes to collaborations and who you work with will help a lot with this.

What festivals are you playing this year? Or what would be your dream festival to play?

I’m playing at Dot to Dot on 22, 23, 24th of May. It’s my first ever festival show so I’m excited to be in the UK. Coachella would obviously be huge but I’m happy being on stage anywhere if there are people there who enjoy it.

What’s the best thing about playing live?

The best thing about playing live is the interaction with the crowd and being able to read what they like and what they love. It’s harder to do in a studio.

Who inspires you?

I don’t know if I have one specific person that inspires me but I try to draw inspiration from a lot of real life situations, family, friends, movies and music.

What kind of music do you listen to in your spare time?

It’s a hard question to answer because I listen to a lot of different kinds of music, but one of my all-time favourite groups are the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Right now, I’m also listening to a lot of The 1975 and Roddy Rich.

If you could recommend one artist to hear this week, who would it be?

One artist that I have to recommend for all my hip hop lovers is The Kid LAROI. An amazingly talented young guy from Australia. Love his tone and delivery.

What’s the question we should have asked you today but haven’t?

Am I an alien?

Finally, how do you take your coffee?

With a shovel of ice.

