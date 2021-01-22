"I'm a damn good cook. I can make miracles happen with anything in the kitchen" We chat with Willie Jones

With a bag full of positive press, hip-hop-country crossover king Willie Jones is has released his debut full lengther, Right Now. With his recent new video, for 'American Dream', still making waves we caught up with Willie to ask him about the record, and his most recent single.

Hey Willie, how the devil are you?

Doing real good.. Just excited about the next few days to be honest!

What have you been up to today, and where are you right now?

Today was interviews and packing for my trip to Nashville. Right now, I'm in Shreveport, Louisiana with my family.

Tell us something about you that we don't know.

I'm a damn good cook. I can make miracles happen with anything in the kitchen.

I wanted to ask about ‘Trainwreck’... it’s a really interesting writing team, how did that come about?

My team reached out to Mark Batson and with his legacy of hits, I didn’t know what to expect. But the day before, my publisher hit me and said Justin Ebach is in Los Angeles, do we want a third. He came in and man, one session, we knew we had something!

How important was it to have the contrast between hip-hop and country in your co-writers?

I don’t think it matters too much to me cause I deliver my Willie Jones sound no matter who's in the room. Whatever the song needs that day, the juices will flow.

What can you tell me about ‘I Ain’t Gotta Grow Up’? (Btw, love that song)

We were talking about going out on the road together and thought, would be cool if we had a song together to perform each night. We actually were in Europe and I jumped on stage to perform it for the first time then we all went out exploring the city.

You’ve released a few singles so far and now an album is coming, can you tell us more about the new album?

The album finally comes out on Jan 22. It’s called Right Now and although it took longer than expected to release, it’s here.

Tell us about 'American Dream'?

'American Dream' is the final single to promote the album. The video came out with the song on MLK Jr Day recently. There’s going to be a lot of talk about this one and I hope it makes you think.

What does success look like to you?

Success means waking up every day doing what your passion is. It’s not money, or cars, or possessions. It’s waking up and being excited to get it cracking.

Obviously, there’s a lot of talk about equality and diversity at the moment, and country music specifically isn’t the most diverse of genres, what’s your view on how we get a better representation of diversity in music?

Country music is getting more diverse. It just takes a few of us to inspire others to jump in. The key to having any success is do great stuff. If it's undeniable, people can’t open their mouths and have their hate stick.

Who (or what) inspires you?

Love inspires me. Family inspires me. God inspires me.

What kind of music do you listen to in your spare time?

Everything and anything. You will not be able to profile me by my playlists cause I play what I'm feeling at the time.

If you could recommend one artist to hear this week, who would it be?

If ya want a good story check out Jazmine Sullivan.

What’s the question we should have asked you today but haven’t?

DC or Marvel.

Finally, how do you take your coffee?

Hot and black.

To find out more about Willie you can visit his official website, and you can check out what he's up to on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Willie's new record, American Dream, is out now and available to stream and buy from the usual suspects.