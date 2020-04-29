"I write sad songs that hopefully have a vibe that resonates with people" Introducing Lial

Hey Lial, how the devil are you doing?

I’m doing great actually! Such a weird time for everyone at the moment isn’t it? But today is a good day for me as my new single is out and I haven’t looked at the news today so not feeling too bleak!!

Where are you right now? And what have you been up to today?

Right now I’m sitting in my kitchen with a cup of tea, answering your lovely questions. I’ve managed to go for a run today and I’ve got a writing session planned with a friend after this.

What are you doing to keep yourself busy?

I’m pretty much doing the usual lockdown activities ie. Loads of Zoom and house parties, getting really into cooking and Netflix and reading! I’m also writing a lot and doing a couple of courses as well.

What can you tell us about your new single, ‘Dirty Little Lies’, in two sentences?

The song’s about betrayal, feeling like it’s the most exciting and irresistible thing going on. That in itself is the spark and people will justify that however they can - it’s kind of a lament I guess.

What’s it like making a video? The most exciting thing ever, or a tiny bit dull?

Actually, this was the most awesome experience. I worked with Wolf James (Debbie Scanlan) who directed it - she got right under my skin and totally understood my vision and the type of thing I wanted to create. It was really rewarding and cathartic.

You’re following the single with an EP, talk to us about that.

I’m excited to release the EP, Made to Break, in the summer because it’s a piece of work which represents where I am musically right now. I co-wrote this with my producer, Gregor McWilliam, and it was a really rewarding process. There’s a pop sensibility to it, but I think it’s still pretty dark and I’m really proud of it.

And as this is an introducing feature, tell us a bit about you.

I’m a born Londoner but grew up in the countryside. I write sad songs that hopefully have a vibe that resonates with people. I can sing classically too, but electronic pop is where my heart is. I write mostly on the piano and also write and read a lot of poetry. I strongly believe in feminism and the equal rights of women.

Can you tell us the best and the worst thing about your hometown?

London’s a big mess of everyone striving and surviving. I love it because it has soul and direction and I hate it because it will eat you after a while, but really slowly.

When was the last time you were starstruck?

Does it count when i realised that Matthew McConaughey was filming on my street? I didn’t see him but knew it was his trailer.

Social media, is it a pain in the butt for artists, or a valuable tool for connecting with fans?

I’ve come round to the latter - once you start using it as a way of connecting it’s actually a brilliant thing. If you’re just using it to post stuff and hope things happen from there it’s soul-destroying.

Generally these days, success is measured in YouTube view and Spotify streams, what does success look like to you?

I love this question! To be honest it varies. Sometimes I consider getting up and making time to sit and write a success. But in the bigger context, living creatively is my goal. I would like to do that full time and make a decent living from that, and creating things which I am proud of and feel true to who I am. No one gets to the end of their life and feels good about watching all the tv series ever made.

Where can we see you playing live?

For now, online, through my Instagram page - I am planning to do some ‘lives’ later this month, and hopefully some actual live shows later in the year.

If you could recommend one song to hear this week, what would it be?

'Hallelujah' by Oh Wonder - it will be in your ears all day.

What’s the question we should have asked you today but haven’t?

Um, probably, something like ‘after four weeks in lockdown, if you could do one thing in the world right now, imagining there was no lockdown, what would it be?!’

Finally, how do you take your coffee?

I drink tea - loads of it.

You can find out more about Lial on her socials:

Spotify | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Lial's new EP, Made to Break, is out on 12 June.