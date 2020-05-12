"I would probably head to the gym and then a songwriting session but instead, I’ll be working out in my backyard and writing via Zoom" We chat with Shae Dupuy

Having taken the leap of leaving her hometown in Canada for the bright lights and banjos of Nashville, Shae Dupuy is just about ready for her breakthrough. We spoke to Shae about moving, music, and Nashville.

Hey Shae, how the heck are you?

Hey there! I’m doing well, thank you!

Where are you right now?

I’m in Nashville.

What have you been up to today? And how different is that from what you’d usually be doing?

I woke up, made coffee, answered emails, and walked my dog. That’s pretty much my normal morning routine. Next, I would probably head to the gym and then a songwriting session but instead, I’ll be working out in my backyard and writing via Zoom.

Introduce yourself to our readers.

I’m Shae, I’m a singer-songwriter who loves writing songs about all the complicated human emotions.

Tell us about your new single ‘Hesitate’ in two sentences?

'Hesitate' is fun and flirty! It’s everything I would tell a guy I liked but in the form of a song.

How was working with Derek Wells?

Working with Derek was everything I could have hoped for! Being somewhat new to Nashville, I feel like I’m releasing music for the first time all over again and there are a lot of nerves that come with that. I really wanted to work with a producer who understood my vision for this next chapter of my music career and Derek really was the perfect fit.

You moved from Ontario to Nashville to work on your music, how are you liking it?

I love Nashville! It’s a town with so much talent I feel like it really pushes me to up my game every day.

How does it compare to your hometown?

There're so many musicians and songwriters in Nashville, whereas back home there weren’t many people who understood what my job entails! I feel a little more understood in Nashville.

It’s been four years since the release of your last EP, tell us what you’ve been up to?

I made the move to Nashville, spent some time working on my sound and what I wanted to say with this next project, and just writing as much as I could.

What can you tell me about more new music?

I have a couple more songs coming out over the next three months and then I’m headed back into the studio to finish my EP. I’m really excited for everyone to hear the rest of my stuff.

I usually ask, what have you got planned for the rest of 2020, but I’m not sure any of us know… so, what’s the thing you’re looking forward to doing most when things settle down?

I’m looking forward to seeing my family and going to a concert.

Gender and diversity are much discussed in the music industry, what’s your experience of being treated differently as a woman in your industry?

I’ve had producers pass on working with me because women in country music aren’t worth the effort because they won’t get airplay. I’ve had male co-writers tell me I couldn’t say certain things in a song because as a woman it would send the wrong message.

Have you noticed a difference at all in the last couple of years?

I think women aren’t accepting that kind of behavior anymore and I think men are more conscious of the double standard.

Generally these days, success is measured in YouTube view and Spotify streams, what does success look like to you?

Success to me is writing and singing songs that make people feel less alone in what they’re going through. If I can do that for hundreds and thousands of people, I think that defines success.

Can you tell us the best and the worst thing about your hometown?

The best thing is my family and friends are still there! And poutine! The worst is probably just a lack of understanding around my career. People still act like what I do is a hobby, which is always frustrating.

When was the last time you were starstruck?

I got the chance to play a songwriter round with Gordie Sampson at Cavendish Beach Music Festival a couple of years back and having to sing my songs after he finished playing 'Jesus Take the Wheel' was a tough act to follow! I was pretty blown away and nervous to be on that stage with him.

Social media, is it a pain in the butt for artists, or a valuable tool for connecting with fans?

I think you’ve got to take the good with the bad! I think that it’s great for connecting and building relationships with fans, but because of that, it becomes a job, making it hard to know when to put the phone down and disconnect. It can be a balancing act.

If you could recommend one song to hear this week, what would it be?

There’s this song by another up and coming female artist, Kylie Morgan, called 'Break Things' and I’ve been listening to it on repeat!

What’s the question we should have asked you today but haven’t?

I always love getting the question, “Why is country music special to you?” And my answer is: I love storytelling, whether it’s in song form, a book, a poem. I grew up listening to country music, hearing the artists sing me stories about what love was like, and what it felt like to lose it. I think because of that, it’s always felt like home to me.

Finally, how do you take your coffee?

With lots of cream or oat milk.

