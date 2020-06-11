"I released my cover of 'New Rules' because I feel like it’s one of my favorite female-empowered songs" We chat with Liddy Clark

Hey Liddy, how the heck are you?

Hi!! I’m doing okay? I think? Hope you’re doing well!

Where are you right now?

I am in Los Angeles currently with my three roommates just laying low.

What have you been up to today? And how different is that from what you’d usually be doing?

I’ve been driving around looking at potential apartment complexes I may move into in the next few months! I normally don’t do this, usually I’ll hang out by the pool in my current complex & listen to podcasts.

Introduce yourself to our readers.

I’m a 21-year-old singer/songwriter with country roots living out in California while I am attending USC!

Can you tell us about your recent single, ‘Hit & Run’, in two sentences?

Sure! 'Hit & Run' is a song I wrote about a relationship that kinda blindsides you with how quickly it ends. It deals with the feelings of loss and confusion while also acknowledging that you knew it was a bad idea from the start.

What’s your Turn Her Up project all about?

The Turn Her Up project is a 30-day release schedule in March partnered with frtyfive records in the UK. Each day, a new female artist released a song for Women’s History Month. I released my cover of 'New Rules' because I feel like it’s one of my favorite female-empowered songs & I was so happy to finally release it.

I was going to ask about your version of Dua Lipa’s ‘New Rules’, how did you go about choosing what to record?

I actually recorded this song a few years ago and never got to release it! I decided that this was the song I wanted to release for the Turn Her Up project because of the strong female empowerment meaning it has & how much I love this song.

Generally these days, success is measured in YouTube view and Spotify streams, what does success look like to you?

Success is measured in interactions for me, the more I get to connect with people in either real life or social media, the more I feel like I’ve done my job with music.

I hear you’re progressing on making a new album, what little snippets can you tell me?

I can tell you that we’ve finished almost 13 tracks now! We’re currently working on it remotely, me & my producer. These are all songs I’ve written during college and I’m so excited to share what I’ve been feeling recently!

Can you tell us the best and the worst thing about your hometown?

Best thing would be the sunsets, they’re absolutely incredible from my backyard. The worst thing would be the mosquitos, definitely not a fan of them.

When was the last time you were starstruck?

Oh man, I still remember running into Garth Brooks in the green room at the Country Music Hall of Fame. The most surreal moment I’ve ever felt, he came up to each of my band members & introduced himself as Garth. One of the most humble people I have ever met.

Social media, is it a pain in the butt for artists, or a valuable tool for connecting with fans?

Yes! All of the above (laughs). I use social media specifically to connect with fans and sometimes that means putting in a lot of effort to create engaging content. I do my best though!

What’s next for you?

Well, I turned 22 recently! So that’s exciting. I’m planning on finishing up recording these songs and then hopefully getting them out to everyone this year.

Where can we see you playing live?

Probably Instagram/Facebook/Tik Tok! Anywhere else will be a little while longer before I’ll be out playing.

If you could recommend one song to hear this week, what would it be?

I’m loving 'Guys' from The 1975, would highly recommend that song.

What’s the question we should have asked you today but haven’t?

Hmmmmmm, I could tell you about my college Zoom experience! It’s been quite lovely, I wake up about three minutes before class and I can learn directly from my room. Kinda convenient, even if it is strange and weird.

Finally, how do you take your coffee?

I don't drink coffee actually!!! I love tea though, Earl Grey is my favorite. Lots of lemon & honey for me!

