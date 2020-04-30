"I made the video for 'Can’t Hear It' alone in my bedroom one Friday night with a bunch of coloured gels" Introducing Lyys

Hey Rebecca, how the devil are you?

I think I’m doing okay considering the state of the world right now.

Where are you right now? And what have you been up to today?

I am sitting on my sofa in the home studio I share with my boyfriend surrounded by notebooks. It’s 9.30am and I’ve just had a mug of tea and I’m trying to figure out some sort of plan for the day.

How different is that compared to what you’d be up to in normal times?

To be honest…it’s not that different. I’m usually sitting somewhere procrastinating. But it all feels quite different now.

What can you tell us about your new single, ‘Can’t Hear It’, in two sentences?

It’s a song about preferring to stay in a lie rather than face up to a sad truth because you’re not ready. It was produced with Paolo at ThirdFloor Recording and it’s pulsing, low-fi and dreamy.

How hard is it making a video? Or is it all fun?

I made the video for 'Can’t Hear It' alone in my bedroom one Friday night with a bunch of coloured gels because I knew I had an idea but I needed to try it out in a million terrible ways without wasting some poor talented filmmaker’s time.

Your songs are “bittersweet explorations of the daily internal questions and vulnerabilities bound up with trying to find a place and meaning in the world” according to your press release, how would you describe your music?

Dreamy, late-night, end of the party vibes with a healthy dose of brooding.

Tell us about you.

I’m a singer-songwriter living in south-London. I aspire to have a cat one day.

Can you tell us the best and the worst thing about your hometown?

I’m originally from West Sussex. I think the best thing is the beautiful South Downs. When you’re up on those hills everything takes on this magical quality no matter the weather. The worst thing is the lack of public transport and I always forget every time I go home and have to bribe family members into carting me about.

When was the last time you were starstruck?

David Gedge said he liked my shoes – I think I just stood there with my mouth open like an idiot.

Social media, is it a pain in the butt for artists, or a valuable tool for connecting with fans?

I think it’s all about how you use it. I have met some wonderful people online because of shared music tastes but it can feel a bit unhealthy constantly checking your phone or thinking only in terms of “content”. I’m not sure I totally have the hang of it yet.

Generally these days, success is measured in YouTube view and Spotify streams, what does success look like to you?

ALL. THE. AWARDS. No, joking (sort of) ummm…I think being able to make music full time would be an amazing luxury. It would be nice to think you helped improve someone’s day with something you made.

What’s next for you?

I have some new tracks to share in the next few months and an EP-ish thing coming out towards the end of the year.

If you could recommend one song to hear this week, what would it be?

This week I can’t stop listening to 'So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings' by Caroline Polachek – it’s keeping my spirits seriously up.

What’s the question we should have asked you today but haven’t?

Is that really how you do your make up?

Finally, how do you take your coffee?

Super strong with cream – until I turn into a jittering mess…it’s a whole thing.

If you want to find out more about Lyys you should visit her official website. You can also check out her Instagram to see what she's up to.