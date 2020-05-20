"I don’t get star struck very often. The last time was a couple years back when I went to a party and talked to Robert Downey Jr. He’s incredible, how can you not get star struck" We chat with Madysyn

Hey Madysyn, how the heck are you?

I’m so good! Thank you for asking.

So, where are you right now?

Currently I am in my bedroom because of quarantine! But I’m based in Nashville, Tennessee.

What have you been up to today?

It’s been me and my piano taking over the day today. That along with my notepad and pen. I’m constantly writing.

Introduce yourself to our readers.

My name is Madysyn! I’m 18 years old and from Huntington Beach, California, however I’m living in Nashville right now working on my country-pop music.

What can you tell us about your recent single, ‘Girlfriend’, in two sentences?

'Girlfriend' is a sassy song with a feel good vibe. It’s about being in a relationship and wanting to take it to the next level by putting a label on it!

How hard is it making a video? Or is it all fun?

I absolutely love the music video part of releasing music! Putting a visual to the song allows you to use your creativity in a new way. I wouldn’t say they’re difficult to make, it just takes time.

Generally these days, success is measured in YouTube view and Spotify streams, what does success look like to you?

I think it depends on your vision for your craft and knowing why you’re choosing this path. Success to me is every time I get a message from a supporter saying my song resonated with them or made their mood change for the better or they play it when they’re with their friends, etc. it’s a success by being confirmation in myself that this is what I’m supposed to be doing.

How do you go about writing and choosing which songs to record?

I try to write at the very least, one song a day. Even if it is just me alone with my instruments. I record the ones I’m most drawn to and enjoy singing and from there it’s a picky process on which to release.

Can you tell us the best and the worst thing about your hometown?

The best thing is simply, the beach. It’s my favorite place in the world. I lived right across the street from it so I’d always wake up before sunrise to sit on the sand and write. No complaints! Therefore worst thing would be that it’s so far away from me now.

When was the last time you were starstruck?

I don’t get star struck very often. I think the last time was a couple years back when I went to a party and talked to Robert Downey Jr. But, he’s incredible, how can you not get star struck in that situation.

Social media, is it a pain in the butt for artists, or a valuable tool for connecting with fans?

Because I do what I do, I love that I have it. For the fact that I am able to connect with people who support me and my music. I myself have found artists I adore through social media so it’s definitely a great tool to use.

What’s next for you? (When everything gets a bit normal again!)

I’ll be releasing more music very soon. I’m thinking an EP so we’ll see. Definitely stay tuned, I got a lot coming!

Where can we see you playing live?

I go live on my Facebook and Instagram all the time so you can catch me on there!

If you could recommend one song to hear this week, what would it be?

'Girlfriend' by Madysyn of course! But if you have heard that already which hopefully you have, I’ve been listening to 'Love You For A Long Time' by Maggie Rogers on repeat! Such a great tune.

Finally, how do you take your coffee?

Tiny bit of cream and sugar and I’m good to go.

To find out more about Madysyn you should check out her... Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.