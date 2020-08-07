How we made... Rise and Shine. By Cassadee Pope

Who would've thought six months ago that lockdown albums would be a thing in 2020. After the high profile likes of Taylor Swift, Charli XCX and Little Simz, comes country-indie singer-songwriter Cassadee Pope. We caught up with Cassadee to talk making her new record Rise and Shine over the last few months.

Hey Cassadee, hope you’re well, in this crazy world. So, I spoke to you about a year ago, during the Stages cycle, how come you’re back 18 months later with a new album?

It was actually a spur of the moment decision when I realized how serious COVID was. It occurred to me I may not be able to play a show or even travel for a lot longer than expected so thinking up this album was really my way of coping. I also felt like this album could really help others navigate through whatever emotions they’re dealing with. Music has been really helpful for me during this time and I know I’m not the only one.

That’s lightning-fast compared to the five+ years between Frame By Frame and Stages, did you have leftover songs, or start from scratch?

Some are from scratch and some I’ve waited to release for a little while. These just feel right acoustic and I’m so glad I waited until the right time to let them have their moment.

What started the process of making Rise and Shine?

I got in touch with my prior producer, Corey Crowder, about it and he referred me to Todd Lombardo, who produced and played on Rise and Shine. We spoke on the phone about what I was looking for, and that was an emo/country acoustic record. Like if my old band Hey Monday did an acoustic album! He completely got the reference and we did pre-production over FaceTime where he showed me the guitar parts for each song.

How did you approach the studio process? It must have been pretty different this time.

Todd recorded guitars out of his own studio and sent the songs to me to give notes and tweaks. Once those got to a place I was happy with, we went to a studio to track lead vocals and harmonies for all eight songs in two days. That was literally the only time Todd and I were together in person. After that, we sent the tracks off to my mixer Billy Decker and the process was done soon after that!

Did you have the songs written fully beforehand, or did you work on them in the studio?

I did have the songs written fully before the studio. That’s usually how I’ve worked in the past as well.

At what point did you decide this’d be a bit more stripped back than your previous records?

I feel like the world is in an acoustic state really. By that I mean there aren’t as many distractions as usual to take our minds off things. Like going to a big house party (safely at least), or cramming into a club to see a live show, or traveling all over the world. So I wanted to sort of mirror this time we’re in with the sound and vibe of the album. Stripping us of all those things we’re used to letting occupy our time has made us all reflect and really sit with our feelings. And stripping away all the production that comes with a full band approach lets people really focus on the lyrics of the songs.

What was your process for writing songs this time round?

Zoom sessions have been a two or three times a week occurrence which has been surprisingly fruitful! Also, I took a more reflective approach lyrically so most of the songs are about the past. I have a couple that are more relevant to where I am in my life right now, but most of them go back to a darker, more confused time.

Tell me about ‘Hangover’, which you wrote with Butch Walker.

“Hangover” is the oldest song on the album since I wrote it with Butch in 2009 for my old band Hey Monday. We actually released it on one of our last EPs. That writing process was really inspiring and just plain fun. Butch is a super sweet guy and given all of his success, he still made me feel like my ideas mattered. We thought it would be fun to write something about how sometimes love makes you feel like you’ve been hit by a truck, or like you have a severe hangover. Especially when you’re in love with someone who doesn’t feel as strongly about you as you do about them.

And how did you write ‘Hoodie’, I’m a big fan of Emily Weisband’s writing.

She’s amazing. Her and I write so well together because much like my style of lyric, she’s also a conversational writer. She had the title “Hoodie” and I had an immediate connection to that considering I had found someone from my past’s hoodie and used it to get in touch with them. So the lyrics really just fell out for that one.

You co-produced the record yourself, how was that experience?

It was very exciting and fulfilling. I had a clear vision of what I wanted for the album which made steering the ship even more fun. Thankfully Todd was right there with me the whole time and was as enthused as I was.

How did you choose to work with Todd?

Corey Crowder actually put me in touch with Todd. I looked at his references, one being he played on “Golden Hour” and immediately knew he was the man for the job.

What’s your process for choosing the final tracklist and order? And is the order important to you?

The order is incredibly important to me. I always approach track listing like I do with putting a live setlist together. I want it to flow in a way that doesn’t keep the listener down too long or up too long. And given there are more heavy lyrics on this record, I felt it was important to throw in the more uptempo songs more evenly throughout than just in a section by themselves.

What’s the best thing about the whole process?

The best thing about the process to me is getting that first mix back. That’s when all of the elements have been blended together in a way you haven’t heard yet, and it’s invigorating.

And the worst?

I love singing harmonies but the worst thing is getting stuck on one that my brain just can’t grasp. I usually get it in the end but that trial and error period is excruciating to me!

Which was the first song you wrote for the album?

I won’t count “Hangover” since I technically wrote it for Hey Monday. So the first song I wrote for the album was actually “Rise and Shine” with Danny Orton and Matt Scannell.

To find out more about Cassadee you should check out her official website, or follow her socials: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube