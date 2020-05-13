Exclusive: Gabriella Cilmi will be playing live to raise money for the Music Venue Trust Crisis Fund right here TONIGHT at 8PM!

Our series of live shows continues with the phenomenal Gabriella Cilmi who will be playing a live show right here on The Digital Fix, on our YouTube and Facebook channels and over on our new Twitch channel this very evening!

We've been fans of Gabriella since her debut album, Lessons to be Learned, and her new EP - The Water - received a rave review on the site a few months ago. She also took the time to talk to us about the EP and her previous work at the end of 2019 - read our full Gabriella Cilmi interview here.

The show kicks off at 8pm this Wednesday and you'll be able to donate via our dedicated PayPal pool right here.

Gabriella Cilmi joins the growing number of brilliant artists who have played for us over the past few weeks to raise money for this great cause. You can revisit all of the past shows below...