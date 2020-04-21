TDF Exclusive: Campfire Tales, live from indoors with Letitia VanSant

The first in our new series of live streaming shows comes from one of our favourite Americana/folk singer-songwriters, Letitia VanSant. We're raising money for charity with this stream with 50% going to Letitia and 50% going to the Music Venue Trust. You can donate while watching the show via our PayPal pool here.

You can watch the full show above - it was a lovely way to kick off our series of live events with some brilliant live acoustic performances.

Letitia’s lyrics are as personal as they are political, tracing questions of power into the human heart. With sparse indie-folk arrangements fortifying her distinctly intimate vocal style, her down-to-earth stage presence has been described as “vibrant and approachable.” VanSant’s debut album Gut It to the Studs established her as an emerging talent on the Americana scene and propelled her on her first UK/European tour. PopMatter describes her as “a consummate reflection of a rising Americana star” and BBC Radio calls her “a fascinating new artist.” Her songwriting has earned several awards, including the Kerrville New Folk Songwriting Competition, an honour shared among the likes of Lucinda Williams and Lyle Lovett. Her follow-up album Circadian came out in February 2020.

Some of her awards & honours are:

2019 Baker Artist Awards Finalist

2018 50 Artists You Need to Know (Baltimore Magazine)

2017 Kerrville New Folk Winner

2016 Winner of Mid-Atlantic Songwriting Contest (Folk)

2015 "Rising Tide" Voted Among top 10 songs of the year by listeners of 89.7 WTMD

You can find out more about Letitia on her official website and you can follow her on her social media: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram