TDF Exclusive: Campfire Tales, live from indoors with Lauren Jenkin - tonight at 8pm!

We'll just say it, we've been huge fans of Lauren Jenkins since hearing her debut album last year, and meeting her at C2C 2019. So obviously we're massively excited that she's playing a live streaming show for us tonight at 8pm BST (2pm in Nashville, 9pm in mainland Europe). Lauren's one of the finest new singer-songwriters to have come out of Nashville in the last few years, and we had her debut, No Saint, in our top albums of 2019 list.

We're raising money for charity with this stream with 50% going to Lauren and 50% going to the Music Venue Trust. You can donate via our Paypal Pool this evening.

You'll be able to catch the show streaming exclusively on our Facebook and YouTube from 8pm.

