TDF Exclusive: Campfire Tales, live from indoors with Lauren Jenkin - tonight at 8pm!

1 minute read
Posted by Max Mazonowicz Published

We'll just say it, we've been huge fans of Lauren Jenkins since hearing her debut album last year, and meeting her at C2C 2019. So obviously we're massively excited that she's playing a live streaming show for us tonight at 8pm BST (2pm in Nashville, 9pm in mainland Europe). Lauren's one of the finest new singer-songwriters to have come out of Nashville in the last few years, and we had her debut, No Saint, in our top albums of 2019 list.

We're raising money for charity with this stream with 50% going to Lauren and 50% going to the Music Venue Trust. You can donate via our Paypal Pool this evening.

You'll be able to catch the show streaming exclusively on our Facebook and YouTube from 8pm.

You can find out more about Lauren on her official website and you can follow her on her social media: Twitter | Facebook

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.

Did you enjoy the article above? If so please help us by sharing it to your social networks with the buttons below...

Share
Tags americana, campfire tales, lauren jenkins, live streaming, rock
Category Feature

Latest Articles