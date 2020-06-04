TDF Exclusive: Watch Kendal Conrad play live for our Campfire Tales, live from indoors series

We had the pleasure of hosting a live show from relative newcomer, to the UK at least, Kendal Conrad. She's played live with Keith Urban, and supported a host of big-name US country stars, now she's played live for TDF as well. You should check out our interview with Kendal to find out more about her and her music.

We're raising money for charity with this show with 50% going to Kendal and 50% going to the Music Venue Trust. You can donate via our Paypal Pool this evening.

You can catch the show streaming now, exclusively on our Facebook and YouTube.

You can find out more about Kendal on her official website and you can follow her on her social media: Twitter | Facebook

Tags americana, campfire tales, kendal conrad, live streaming, rock
Category Feature

