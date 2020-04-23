TDF Exclusive: Campfire Tales, live from indoors with Kalie Shorr - TONIGHT at 8pm!

An exciting addition to our new series of live streaming shows is the architect of one of our favourite albums of 2019, Kalie Shorr. You can watch her show TONIGHT at 8PM, on our YouTube and Facebook channels - or watch on the site above...

Here's what we said about her blockbuster album, Open Book:

While Kalie's probably fed up of hearing it, the sheer brutal honesty of Open Book is its secret weapon. The rawness and vividly accurate portrayal of loss on 'The World Keep Spinning' is a stunning gut punch. Elsewhere 'Messy' encapsulates a deteriorating relationship, 'Escape' tells the tale of Kalie's youth, while 'F U Forever' does what it says on the tin with a country-rock sheen. A touch rough around the edges, and sounding like a cross between mid-90s indie and mid-10s country, there's been nothing else like this released in 2019.

You can find out more about Kalie on her official website and you can follow her on her social media: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

