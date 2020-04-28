TDF Exclusive: Campfire Tales, live from indoors with Hannah Aldridge - watch it again!

Posted by Max Mazonowicz

We've been huge fans of Hannah Aldridge since her debut album Razor Wire, in 2014. So we're very excited to bring you an exclusive show, recorded live in her Nashville home.

We're raising money for charity with this stream with 50% going to Hannah and 50% going to the Music Venue Trust. You can donate via our Paypal Pool here.

You'll be able to catch the show streaming exclusively on our Facebook and YouTube above.

Hannah is the daughter of Alabama Music Hall of Famer Walt Aldridge, who is one of the most prolific songwriters of the modern musical era. Twice named by Billboard magazine as one of the Top Country Songwriters of the year, ASCAP Songwriter of the Year, and countless Number One and Top Ten hits recorded by the likes of Lou Reed, Reba McEntire, Travis Tritt, Earl Thomas Conley, Ricky Van Shelton, Ronnie Milsap, and Conway Twitty.

With sounds ranging from blues in the Mississippi Delta to the dusty, Dixieland jazz sounds from New Orleans, the musical stylings of Muscle Shoals on up to the primitive roots of American Country music, Hannah Aldridge leaves no inspiration or influence untapped.

You can find out more about Hannah on her official website and you can follow her on her social media: Twitter | Facebook

