TDF Exclusive: Campfire Tales, live from indoors with Candi Carpenter & Sarah Lake - LIVE tonight!

Two relative newcomers to the country/Americana scene, we're excited to bring Candi Carpenter and Sarah Lake to our series of live streaming shows in our first double header. We're raising money for charity with the series 50% going to Candi & Sarah, and 50% going to the Music Venue Trust.

You'll be able to catch the show streaming exclusively on our Facebook and YouTube. Candi will be playing at 8:15pm BST, then Sarah from 8:35pm BST

Candi Carpenter

Nashville is often called a ten-year town. For Candi, it’s been twenty years of hard work, heartbreak, and second chances. With a vocal quality delicate enough to entice you closer and powerful enough to knock you to the back of the room, Carpenter proves to be a top contender worthy of the noteworthy accomplishments coming her way. Working alongside Grammy-winning Brandi Carlile, performing for Dolly Parton and living out her childhood dream of performing solo at the Grand Ole Opry are just a few of the many ways Candi has celebrated her rising star power. Parton shared, “Candi Carpenter is one of the greatest singer/songwriters I've ever heard, bar none. I became a fan when I heard some demos and said, "That girl's a star. I think you'll agree.”

Sarah Lake

Sarah is a singer-songwriter who was born in Canada and grew up in North Carolina. She was on American Idol (under her maiden name, Sarah Mather) and made it to the finals. After the show, she moved to NYC, where she met her Grammy-nominated producer husband, Ernie Lake. She took a brief break from music to start a family. After the birth of her two children Sarah was ready to continue pursuing her career. She released her EP The Ride in summer 2016. The video for her single "The Ride" went to number one and stayed there for four weeks on the CMT Artist Discovery Program. Her song “Soldier On” from the EP gained over one million views on Youtube. Sarah moved to Nashville in early 2017. As a songwriter Sarah has had cuts with a number of artists including The Voice 13 finalist Moriah Formica, Ms.America Betty Cantrell, and Reba McEntire took Sarah’s song “Amen” into the studio in 2018. Her song “Devil in My Head” was added to Nashville radio station Lightning 100 in Jan 2020 and you can hear her new releases on a variety of Spotify, Apple and Tidal playlists.

You can find out more about Candi on her official website and you can follow her on her social media: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

You can find out more about Sarah on her official website and you can follow her on her social media: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Music Venue Trust

Music Venue Trust is a UK registered charity which acts to protect, secure and improve Grassroots Music Venues. The Grassroots Music Venue Crisis Service will provide sector support to Grassroots Music Venues facing urgent and immediate challenges due to COVID-19.

MVT has assembled a team of leading experts on tenancy issues, rent and mortgage negotiations, planning, licencing, legal contractual issues and more. The Grassroots Music Venue Crisis Service will problem solve challenges that venues are experiencing by connecting venues with our team of industry experts. Our experts will then provide robust and clear legal, planning, tenancy, licensing, rent and mortgage advice to help halt individual threats of closure posed by COVID-19. Find out more at their official website.