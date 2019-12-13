Ags Connolly's 2019

Oxford, and one of the UK's, finest producers of country music, Ags Connolly, has had a pretty decent 2019. He released a superbly received record, Wrong Again, and is slowly starting to get recognition for his genuinely great form of country music. He's more country than most of Nashville. We asked Ags how his 2019 has been.

What’s been the most exciting thing you’ve done in 2019?

Playing two festivals in Germany. I’m trying to venture into Europe more and those were both great occasions with enthusiastic crowds.

What’s been your biggest challenge of 2019?

Recording, producing and self-releasing my third album, Wrong Again. My previous albums were done with a producer and record labels so it was a new experience. It was hard work and a lot of it I had to learn as I went, but the response the album has had made it worthwhile.

Where’s the coolest place you’ve played music in 2019?

I played my hometown venue Fat Lil’s in Witney with a band for the first time. I’ve played there countless times over the years but to bring the band from the album onto that stage was special.

What’s the one album you’ve loved most in 2019?

Michael Dart – Fightin’ The Wars

What’s been the song that’s most soundtracked your 2019?

Leo Rondeau – 'Had I Known'

What have you hated about 2019?

Nothing. Disliked a lot, but not hated.

What are you most excited about for in 2020?

Touring the new album and playing for new people.

Finally, what’s the one thing about your 2019 that you’d like to share?

I fulfilled a long-held ambition to open for Dale Watson. It was in Bristol in June and may be his last UK gig for a while.

To find out more about Ags, including his tour dates, check out his website and his social media.

